WVU football preparing for home game without fans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The West Virginia University football team opens the 2020 season Saturday with a home game against Eastern Kentucky in front of what will be a mostly empty Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

Only game personnel and families of the players and staffs are permitted to attend the game due to current attendance policies related to COVID-19.

“I want to make sure our fans understand we are going to miss them on Saturday, " said WVU head coach Neal Brown during Monday’s press conference. "Unfortunately, can’t have them in the stadium. We’ll be thinking about them. It will not be the same and in a season of a lot of different things and things that are abnormal, that is going to be the most difficult challenge for our players.”

Saturday’s game is set for a 12 p.m. kickoff with TV coverage on FS1.

