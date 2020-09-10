1on1: Free meals for Rockingham County children

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As school begins in Rockingham County on Thursday, Sept. 10, we find out about a change in the fall meals program. It will allow any child under 18 in Rockingham County to receive free breakfast and lunch for every weekday. This applies to in-school students, virtual students, private-school students, and home-schooled students.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.