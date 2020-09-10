Advertisement

Deadline for farmers to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program approaches

The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Coronavirus Farmer Food Assistance Program.
Coronavirus Farmer Food Assistance Program.(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering money to assist farmers who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rockingham-Page Farm Service Agency is reminding local farmers to apply for this Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

“This program is designed for dairy farmers, beef farmers, both sheep and hog farmers as well, and then the grain farmers," Brian Carpenter, a Program Technician at Rockingham-Page FSA, says. "You may want to take a look at it and see, but there’s probably something that could fit into your farming operation that we could help you with.”

Carpenter continues, saying the R-P FSA has been fast getting money out in less than a week, to farmers who get accepted into the program.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, and you can apply on www.farmers.gov/cfap or by calling (540) 534-3104

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Outgoing Harrisonburg police chief reflects on his time in the Friendly City

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Chief Eric English joined the Harrisburg Police Department in Sept. 2018 and now will be taking the chief job in Henrico County.

News

Calls reporting child abuse are down in the Shenandoah Valley during the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
Calls reporting child abuse in the Shenandoah Valley are down during the COVID-19 pandemic according to Shenandoah Valley Social Services Child Protective Services Supervisor Amber Martino. Shenandoah Valley Social Services covers Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County, and according to Martino the biggest drop in calls happened in April. In April of 2019, nearly 200 calls came in, but this past April, while children were home due to COVID-19, that number dropped by 50, and cases assigned to an investigator were cut in half. Looking at the numbers side-by-side, Martino says the difference is not that significant. “We typically kind of see a decline in the summer months anyway when schools are out,” said Martino. “But in this case, like I said, it’s not drastic as far as the amount of calls that we were getting versus what we were getting last year.” Martino says it is concerning that children learning from home are not as visible right now to mandatory reporters like teachers. She encourages people with concerns to call 540-245-5800 and choose option six for a child protective services complaint.

Local

W. Va. Attorney General supports legislation to protect children from abduction, sex trafficking

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
W. Va. AG Partick Morrisey is on board with the National Child ID Act, H.R. 4172, which would help parents, as well as law enforcement, in instances of abduction, exploitation and human trafficking.

News

Rain returns to the forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
An easterly flow will keep the clouds around with a few showers. A front will cross the area on Thursday and stall close to the area. At the same time and area of low pressure will be along the coast. This will keep shower and storm chances elevated through the weekend. WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain arriving as we progress into the night. Our West Virginia counties will likely see less than 0.1 inches of rain while the Valley will likely see 0.2-0.5 inches of rain by Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid for the day. Scattered showers throughout the day as a cold front moves closer to the area. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s. A few spots in West Virginia will rise into the mid 80s with more sunshine. Mostly cloudy with occasional rain showers will continue into Thursday night with overnight lows in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Scattered showers possible in the morning hours with mostly cloudy skies late. Highs in the upper 70s. Another batch of scattered showers will arrive Friday overnight with lows in the mid 60s. SATURDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy with on/off scattered showers for the day. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the low 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s. SUNDAY: A muggy start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible at any point in the day. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s. MONDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s, a warm start. Partly cloudy and warm with a drop in humidity. A beautiful day with highs reaching 80 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing event to be held at Hillandale Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health will be hosting a free, appointment-only COVID-19 testing event in Harrisonburg. The event will be held at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg, located at 801 Hillandale Ave, on Sept. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department at 540-574-5101 by Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. Preference for testing will be given to symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case.

News

W. Va. Attorney General supports legislation to protect children from abduction, sex trafficking

Updated: 6 hours ago
20 Attorneys General from around the country asked President Trump for support in funding for a childcare protection program. W. Va. AG Partick Morrisey is on board with the National Child ID Act, H.R. 4172, which would help parents, as well as law enforcement, in instances of abduction, exploitation and human trafficking. This legislation would enable states to request grant funding for identification kits for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. The identification kits would record a child’s physical characteristics, as well as take their fingerprints and DNA. This information is then kept in the hands of the child’s guardian. There are no electronic tracking or government records of children, which Morrisey said was a factor in his decision to show his support. In a letter to Trump, Attorneys General wrote, “Statistics show that more than 800,000 children go missing each year including runaways and those abducted. That is one child gone every 40 seconds.” Morrisey said this act could benefit West Virginians because human and drug trafficking is a big issue in the Mountain State. “The two go hand in hand. This supplies Virginia, West Virginia, all across the United States, so the more focus there is on different steps we can take to protect our kids, I think that kind of attention is valuable,” Morrisey said. Attorneys General in support of the National Child ID Act say the COVID-19 pandemic has made America’s children more vulnerable to be groomed and exploited by predators and they have asked Congress to set aside grant funding in the next stimulus package to purchase these kits. Morrisey said the grant funding would make the kits far more affordable to the average family at $1.76 per child.

News

Outgoing Harrisonburg police chief reflects on his time in the Friendly City

Updated: 6 hours ago
Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English joined the department two years ago and will be stepping down Thursday. He will now be taking on the chief job in Henrico County. English said he and his family received a warm welcome from the community when arriving to Harrisonburg in Sept. 2018 and he has loved his time in the Valley, but he was given a “golden opportunity” to return to his home county. Though English said he didn’t “finish what he came here to do,” he said the department had many accomplishments over the past two years, and he believes the Harrisonburg Police Department will continue to do great things. “We’ve accomplished a lot in the short time I’ve been here and, honestly, I think we have a lot of great momentum, and I think there’s still gonna be momentum going in Harrisonburg," English said. "The relationships I’ve built over the years and the men and women of this department have just been so great. Those relationships are what I’m gonna miss and just the atmosphere.” Previously coming to Richmond, English said helped him offer something new to the city when he joined the force two years ago. “As I came here, I told my staff, ‘You only know what you know,’" English said. "Again, coming from the outside, I came in with different ideas and different philosophies, so they were able to grasp the little things I’d talk about and I think they’re going to continue to move forward in this organization.” English said Harrisonburg proved itself to be the “Friendly City.”

News

Augusta County shooting under investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on McClures Mill Road in Greenville. Deputies were dispatched to Augusta Health for a gunshot victim just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. In a press release from the ACSO, Sheriff Donald Smith said, “the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance, additional details will be released to the community in the morning." At this point there is no word on the extend of any injuries or whether charges will be filed. Stay with WHSV for updates as soon as more information is available.

News

Waynesboro Fire Department responds to house fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Waynesboro Fire Department responded to a fatal house fire that happened early Wednesday morning on Southfork Drive. Investigators said there were four people living in the home at the time of the fire and one person died. Another person was transported to VCU to treat serious burns. There were no other injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Waynesboro Fire Department was assisted by Augusta County Fire Rescue, the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and WPD.

Local

Area attorneys train volunteer lawyers in tenants’ rights, eviction law

Updated: 6 hours ago
Several members of the Charlottesville Albemarle Bar Association (CABA) were trained on housing and tenants' rights and eviction law to help during an unprecedented time of housing and financial crises.