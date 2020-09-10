Deadline for farmers to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program approaches

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering money to assist farmers who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rockingham-Page Farm Service Agency is reminding local farmers to apply for this Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

“This program is designed for dairy farmers, beef farmers, both sheep and hog farmers as well, and then the grain farmers," Brian Carpenter, a Program Technician at Rockingham-Page FSA, says. "You may want to take a look at it and see, but there’s probably something that could fit into your farming operation that we could help you with.”

Carpenter continues, saying the R-P FSA has been fast getting money out in less than a week, to farmers who get accepted into the program.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, and you can apply on www.farmers.gov/cfap or by calling (540) 534-3104

