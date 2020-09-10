First Alert Forecast: Rain chances through the weekend

(WHSV) - A cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday evening. That front will then stall out to the south this weekend before another system develops and passes through our area Sunday. This keeps rain chances around through the weekend.

THURSDAY: Evening temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms possible before midnight. Fog develops just before midnight as a warm and muggy night is on tap for us with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s with fog. Partly cloudy and warm. A few showers during the middle of the day, most stay dry. Highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy in the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers arrive after midnight along with fog. A slight decrease in humidity with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for Friday with a few showers possible during the middle of the day. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A warm and foggy morning with temperatures warming into the 70s. Cloudy with on/off scattered showers for the day. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the low 70s in the afternoon. Scattered showers will continue into Saturday night with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs around 80 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

A system will pass through the area on Sunday bringing the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. (WHSV)

MONDAY: We will start to see a change in the pattern starting on Monday. Morning temperatures rising into the 70s, a warm start. Partly cloudy and warm, highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon. A nice day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the mid 50s, cool and crisp.

TUESDAY: A very comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine and pleasant, highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. Another great day to be outside. Overnight lows in the low 50s. A comfortable night.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.