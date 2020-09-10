Good Samaritan helps Louisa County cop change tire

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A good Samaritan assisted a Louisa County officer in changing the patrol car’s flat tire.

Officer Taylor with the Louisa County Police Department shared on social media that Fred was kind enough to help her change a tire after she struggled with loosening the lug nuts.

“I want to thank Fred for his kindness and thoughtfulness,” Officer Taylor said on Facebook. “You didn’t have to do that, but still you chose to help someone who was struggling at that particular moment. We may not know each other very well, but I know by that kind gesture you have a good heart. Thank you!”

