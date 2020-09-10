Grant Co. Board of Education receives award to improve school safety

GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — The Grant County Board of Education received $390,069 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services School Violence Prevention Program.

The program provides up to 75% funding for school safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools and school grounds, according to a press release from the Northern District of West Virginia’s Department of Justice.

The award can be used for coordination with law enforcement; training local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence; metal detectors, locks, lighting and other deterrent measures; technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency; and other measures that provide improvement in security.

Among the other awards in the Nothern District of West Virginia are: $120,560 for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, $146,230 for the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and $167,915 for the Pocahontas County Board of Education.

