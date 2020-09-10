Advertisement

Grant Co. Board of Education receives award to improve school safety

Education, teaching, learning, technology and people concept. Two high school students or classmates with helps friend catching up workbook learning in classroom, Tutor books with friends.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — The Grant County Board of Education received $390,069 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services School Violence Prevention Program.

The program provides up to 75% funding for school safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools and school grounds, according to a press release from the Northern District of West Virginia’s Department of Justice.

The award can be used for coordination with law enforcement; training local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence; metal detectors, locks, lighting and other deterrent measures; technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency; and other measures that provide improvement in security.

Among the other awards in the Nothern District of West Virginia are: $120,560 for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, $146,230 for the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and $167,915 for the Pocahontas County Board of Education.

