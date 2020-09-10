Advertisement

Hardy County showdown headlines week two slate

Rivals East Hardy and Moorefield meet in week two of the West Virginia high school football season Friday night.
Rivals East Hardy and Moorefield meet in week two of the West Virginia high school football season Friday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A showdown between the two teams in Hardy County headlines the West Virginia high school football schedule for week two.

East Hardy is preparing to visit Moorefield Friday night in a matchup of county rivals. The Cougars are coming off a 33-0 season-opening win over Petersburg while Moorefield defeated Pocahontas County, 38-6, to open the season last Friday night.

“They (East Hardy) are a great program," said Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello. "Coach (Devon) Orndorff has got them moving in the right direction and...our guys are excited about the opportunity to be able to play and to be able to have a chance to play a quality opponent.”

East Hardy enters the night ranked No. 8 in the West Virginia Metro News Class A Power Rankings while Moorefield is just outside of the top ten but is the leading team among the “Also receiving votes” category.

“The team that settles down first is probably going to have to the best chance to win the game," said Orndorff. "Everybody gets so excited and the butterflies are flying around in the stomach some, so the team that settles down first and starts to execute better is probably going to win this football game.”

West Virginia High School Football Schedule - Week 2 (WHSV Coverage Area)

East Hardy (1-0 Overall) at Moorefield (1-0 Overall) - 7 p.m.

Pendleton County (1-0 Overall) at Petersburg (0-1 Overall) - 7 p.m.

