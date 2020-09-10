Advertisement

Hooker to start, Burmeister to play at QB for Hokies

Hendon Hooker has been named the starting quarterback for Virginia Tech but Hokies head coach Justin Fuente says former Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister will also see time at the position.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hendon Hooker has been named the starting quarterback for Virginia Tech but Hokies head coach Justin Fuente says former Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister will also see time at the position.

“If we were to play a game right in this moment, Hendon would start for us," said Fuente on Wednesday. "I have been really pleased with him throughout fall camp but Braxton would play and I have been really pleased with him as well.”

Hooker, a redshirt junior, started eight games for the Hokies in 2019. He threw for 1,555 yards, 13 touchdowns, and two interceptions adding 356 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Burmeister, who is also a redshirt junior, sat out during the 2019 season after transferring. He made five starts for Oregon as a freshman during the 2017 season.

Virginia Tech is scheduled to open the season Saturday, September 19 at home against Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

