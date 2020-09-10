Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to file for governor run

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax plans to make his run for governor official this week.

His office announced that he’ll file to run either Thursday or Friday.

He’ll hold two campaign kickoff events over the weekend. One in Fairfax on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Historic Fairfax County Courthouse, and the other on Sunday in Hampton at 3 p.m. at Ft. Monroe.

This comes after he confirmed his run for governor back in December.

Meanwhile, Senator Jennifer McClellan and Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy already said they’re running, and former Governor Terry McAuliffe says he’s thinking about running too.

