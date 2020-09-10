NASCAR kicks off races at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Race weekend is set to kick-off Sept. 10 and will be televised nationally on NBCSN, which will be the first time engines started in the racetrack since September 2019.

NASCAR and Richmond race officials announced that fans will not be allowed to attend the national series next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR and Richmond race officials say they worked closely with public health experts as well as state and federal officials to reach this difficult decision.

Richmond Raceway will have a variety of virtual festivities planned for fans including a musical performance and a virtual line signing where track staff will write fan’s names on the start and finish line.

