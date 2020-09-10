Advertisement

New grab-and-go style food business opens in Bridgewater

The space in North River Marketplace, is now known as Your Dinner.
North River Marketplace's Your Dinner
North River Marketplace's Your Dinner(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - About nine years ago, Diane Roll has the idea while working with her already successful “Mama’s Kaboose” food truck, of preparing family meals for customers. But as time went on, and the food truck business got busier, the meal idea got pushed aside.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Roll started selling freshly prepared family meals through her restaurant, the Dayton Tavern, and it quickly became very popular, giving Roll an idea.

“It was just like you know what, let’s just turn this into a regular business," Roll said. "It was my original intent nine or 10 years ago, and we already rented this space here to do all of our catering.”

The space Roll already owned in North River Marketplace on Main Street, is now known as Your Dinner, a grab-and-go style lunch and dinner food business.

“It’s all about convenience, and helping the local people, busy moms, students, the elderly people in the area," Patti Atkins, Your Dinner’s Front End Manager, said. "They don’t have time to cook, they don’t want to cook.”

Your Dinner offers everything from fresh soups, salads and sandwiches, to pre-made dinners which you can take home to heat up.

“Or, if you feel like you can make some of your own sides, we have all of your protein like meatloaf, chicken, salmon and pulled pork everyday," Roll said. "So you can build your dinner or you can have your dinner already made.”

Your Dinner also shares the space with two other businesses.

“We will have gourmet popcorn from PrePOPsterous, and we also have produce from Radella’s where she grows all of her produce, cans it, and we have all of that here as well,” said Roll, continuing by saying Your Dinner uses a lot of Radella’s fresh ingredients in their meals.

Both Roll and Atkins say the hope is to be to go-to spot in town for a convenient and quality grab-and-go meal.

“You’ve always got time for Your Dinner, so come on down and see us,” Atkins said.

More information, including food and meal options, can be found on Your Dinner’s website: https://www.your-dinner.com

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hardy County rivals to meet in week two showdown

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Hardy County rivals to meet in week two showdown

State

Northam eases COVID-19 restrictions in Hampton Roads

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the Hampton Roads area will join the rest of the state in Phase Three of reopening.

State

Virginia Senate passes sweeping police reform package

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Senate passed a sweeping police reform package on Thursday during a special session.

Local

School board to hear revisions on school name change plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
The Shenandoah County School Board will be meeting to discuss some revisions to the current name change plan for some of its schools and their mascots on Thursday night.

Latest News

State

US Attorney for Western District of Virginia stepping down to assume federal judgeship

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDBJ
He has held that post since March 30, 2018, and his last day will be September 15, 2020.

State

Grant Co. Board of Education receives award to improve school safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Grant County Board of Education received $390,069 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services School Violence Prevention Program.

Local

Stanley Elementary in Page Co. reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Page County Public Schools school board announced that a student or staff member at Stanley Elementary School in Stanley, Va. has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Candice Short

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Candice J. Short, 38, is wanted by the local police.

State

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to file for governor run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax plans to make his run for governor official this week.

Local

Over $73,000 raised so far for Staunton Flood Relief Fund

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Community Foundation has released an update regarding the Staunton Flood Relief Fund.