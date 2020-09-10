Outgoing Harrisonburg police chief reflects on his time in the Friendly City

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English joined the department two years ago and will be stepping down Thursday. He will now be taking on the chief job in Henrico County.

English said he and his family received a warm welcome from the community when arriving to Harrisonburg in Sept. 2018 and he has loved his time in the Valley, but he was given a “golden opportunity” to return to his home county.

Though English said he didn’t “finish what he came here to do,” he said the department had many accomplishments over the past two years, and he believes the Harrisonburg Police Department will continue to do great things.

“We’ve accomplished a lot in the short time I’ve been here and, honestly, I think we have a lot of great momentum, and I think there’s still gonna be momentum going in Harrisonburg," English said. "The relationships I’ve built over the years and the men and women of this department have just been so great. Those relationships are what I’m gonna miss and just the atmosphere.”

Previously coming to Richmond, English said helped him offer something new to the city when he joined the force two years ago.

“As I came here, I told my staff, ‘You only know what you know,’" English said. "Again, coming from the outside, I came in with different ideas and different philosophies, so they were able to grasp the little things I’d talk about and I think they’re going to continue to move forward in this organization.”

English said Harrisonburg proved itself to be the “Friendly City.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.