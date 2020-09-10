Over $73,000 raised so far for Staunton Flood Relief Fund

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Community Foundation has released an update regarding the Staunton Flood Relief Fund.

On August 8, a flash flood event in Staunton affected residents and business owners alike, which lead to the Flood Relief Fund to begin receiving donations. Currently, the fund has grown over $73,000, within reach of the $100,000 goal, according to the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

The Community Foundation is working in partnership with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) to gather additional information from residents affected by the flood and to distribute relief checks, according to a press release from the foundation. It should be completed by Sept. 18, and the foundation anticipates releasing funds by the end of September.

Tax-deductible contributions to the Staunton Flood Relief Fund may be made online at www.cfcbr.org/staunton-flood-relief-fund, or by check made payable to the Community Foundation (P.O. Box 815, Staunton, VA 24402). Foundation staff are also available at 540-213-2150 to assist with other forms of contributions.

If your home or personal possessions were damaged as a result of the flash flood, and you have not heard from CSPDC by September 18, or you did not report your damages to the City, please contact Rebecca Joyce at the CSPDC: 540-885-5174.

