Police investigate vandalism at Staunton High School

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton Police Department is investigating after they say Staunton High School was broken into and vandalized, possibly over Labor Day weekend.

The destruction was reported Wednesday at the high school, and a police report shows that several items were damaged.

Several chairs and other pieces of furniture were defaced, estimating about $2,000 in damages.

The vandalism was done in the new addition of the school, as the old part of the building has been demolished for ongoing renovations. Faculty and staff have moved into the new wing this week, while students are continuing with virtual learning.

Police are currently investigating the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

