School board to hear revisions on school name change plan

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County School Board will be meeting to discuss some revisions to the current name change plan for some of its schools and their mascots on Thursday night.

Back in July, the school board voted to retire the names of Stonewall Jackson High School, Ashby Lee Elementary School and the mascot of North Fork Middle School.

Last month, a plan was laid out by division superintendent, Dr. Mark Johnston, to vote on the change by Jan. 2021.

One of Thursday’s revisions is aimed at adding more community input on each school’s name change committee. Those committees will narrow down a list of suggested names and mascots to five for consideration by the school board.

The committee criteria for Stonewall Jackson High School would stay the same. For Ashby Lee Elementary School, the revision calls to have only 4-6 students selected by the principal in grades third or fourth as a part of the committee.

The revision also asks for the same amount of students ambassadors on the committee for North Fork Middle School’s mascot name change. This would also add four staff members and four citizens to the committee much like the other schools.

“So the suggestion was to reduce the number of students and increase the community input," Johnston said. " So I’ve made those changes. Same for North Fork, same for Ashby Lee, so their all now much more parallel.”

Another revision would allow some students to graduate with Stonewall Jackson’s name on their high school diploma. A concern brought up by some community members at July’s school board meeting.

“This year’s seniors diplomas will be Stonewall Jackson then the subsequent year will be the new name but if kids wanted to read Stonewall Jackson they still could,” Johnston said.

The school board must approve these revisions in order to be apart of the plan after Thursday night.

In December each school committee will present their name options to the school board. The board will vote in January on the name change which would take effect at each school on July 1, 2021.

