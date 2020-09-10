Stanley Elementary in Page Co. reports positive COVID-19 case

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Public Schools school board announced that a student or staff member at Stanley Elementary School in Stanley, Va. has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a letter sent out to parents and guardians from the administration, this person was not on school premises recently or for at least two days prior to noticing symptoms. They did not have direct exposure with other members of the school community.

Stanley Elementary will remain open.

The letter states that the school board is working with the Virginia Department of Health to identify anyone who had close contact with the person.

If you or your child shows symptoms of COVID-19, they should stay home and self-monitor since their last contact for 14 days. The VDH will also contact families if they have been identified as having been potentially exposed.

Children with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.