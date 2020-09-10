Advertisement

Super staff at Rockingham County Public Schools welcome back students

Palmer said normally students would go in through one entrance but to increase social distancing students are directed to two entrances.
Palmer said normally students would go in through one entrance but to increase social distancing students are directed to two entrances.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Thursday, students in Rockingham County Public Schools returned to class for the first time in months, and teachers were excited to welcome their students back to the classroom.

Although the school year looks different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, grades 2-12 went to class virtually and grades pre-k through 1st were able to go physically to school.

“It’s the first day of school and we’ve invited our Pre-K, Kindergartners, and First Grade Students back to school today and we decided to greet them as superheroes because who doesn’t love a superhero,” Barbara Palmer, principal of Elkton Elementary School said.

Teachers and staff at Elkton Elementary stood outside the school wearing superhero costumes to show students that it’s okay to wear a mask like Spiderman or Batman.

A majority of students were dropped off by their parents, where a staff member would direct them on which classroom to go to. Elkton Elementary still had three buses come in their bus route to bring students to school.

“Well tears came to my eyes as those kids were coming in on the buses it’s just so great to see them," Palmer said. "We’ve missed them so much so we are happy to have them back.”

Palmer said in a normal school year her school will be filled with 300 students, but on Tuesday only 70 were physically in the classroom.

“Right now there’s about eight or nine per room and the kindergartners have been divided," Palmer said. "So each teacher has two rooms, we have a full-time assistant supporting the teacher so those children are socially distanced within their room.”

Palmer went to visit each classroom in the morning while students were eating breakfast. She handed out masks for students to decorate and to have just in case they lose theirs one day.

She said while it’s a great feeling to have some students back in school, she’s looking forward to the day where everyone can return.

“We’ve been preparing for the last three weeks for these kids, we have a small fraction here today but we’re hoping to have the rest back soon,” Palmer said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Good Samaritan helps Louisa County cop change tire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Officer Taylor with the Louisa County Police Department shared on social media that Fred was kind enough to help her change a tire after she struggled with loosening the lug nuts.

Local

Virginia county to move Confederate statue to battlefield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Daily Progress, Associated Press
Officials in a Virginia county say its Confederate soldier statue, cannons and cannonballs are being relocated to a battlefield in the Shenandoah Valley after they are removed on Saturday.

Local

UVA groups launch equity website for Charlottesville-area community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
A few groups at the University of Virginia just launched an equity website.

State

NASCAR kicks off races at Richmond Raceway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
NASCAR and Richmond race officials announced this morning that fans will not be allowed to attend the national series next month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

State

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at VMI

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak at 2 p.m. with the secretary of the army, and VMI alum, Ryan McCarthy, to share different aspects of leadership with the VMI cadets.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,236 on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Thursday, September 10, Virginia has had 130,525 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Local

Deadline for farmers to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program approaches

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Local

Outgoing Harrisonburg police chief reflects on his time in the Friendly City

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Chief Eric English joined the Harrisburg Police Department in Sept. 2018 and now will be taking the chief job in Henrico County.

News

Calls reporting child abuse are down in the Shenandoah Valley during the pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
Calls reporting child abuse in the Shenandoah Valley are down during the COVID-19 pandemic according to Shenandoah Valley Social Services Child Protective Services Supervisor Amber Martino. Shenandoah Valley Social Services covers Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County, and according to Martino the biggest drop in calls happened in April. In April of 2019, nearly 200 calls came in, but this past April, while children were home due to COVID-19, that number dropped by 50, and cases assigned to an investigator were cut in half. Looking at the numbers side-by-side, Martino says the difference is not that significant. “We typically kind of see a decline in the summer months anyway when schools are out,” said Martino. “But in this case, like I said, it’s not drastic as far as the amount of calls that we were getting versus what we were getting last year.” Martino says it is concerning that children learning from home are not as visible right now to mandatory reporters like teachers. She encourages people with concerns to call 540-245-5800 and choose option six for a child protective services complaint.

Local

W. Va. Attorney General supports legislation to protect children from abduction, sex trafficking

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
W. Va. AG Partick Morrisey is on board with the National Child ID Act, H.R. 4172, which would help parents, as well as law enforcement, in instances of abduction, exploitation and human trafficking.