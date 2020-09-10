Supervisors table permit request for solar farm in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County supervisors tabled a decision to approve a solar farm permit.

At a public hearing on Wednesday night, Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC wanted the board of supervisors to approve a permit to build a solar electric generating farm on two parcels of land off Craney Island Road and Hulings Lane which is a couple miles south of New Market.

Caden Energix envisioned 355 acres of land to feature 95,000 solar panels which, according to the company, would provide electricity to power about 6,500 homes for one year. According to a permit request, Dominion would be responsible for connecting the solar farm to the Endless Caverns substation which is adjacent to the property.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, several people spoke for and against the proposal.

Watt Bradshaw supported the solar permit.

“I think it’s going to be great for the reputation of Rockingham County being a forward thinking county of grasping the future,” Bradshaw said.

Joni Lam opposed the idea describing it as destruction of agricultural, A-1, land on an industrial scale.

“I don’t feel it’s green,” Lam said. Lam also was concerned about the construction of the project.

Those speaking against the permit shared concerns of construction to the project and the views it could have.

Caden Energix said the visual impacts would be limited because of its location and mentioned they were put in extensive buffering and landscaping along Craney Island Road that will meet county ordinances. The company noted the solar farm may be visible in the winter as well as two clearings containing the power line and a gas transmission line.

County supervisors said they needed more information before making a vote on the permit.

You can read the permit request in the county’s agenda by clicking here.

