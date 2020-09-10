Advertisement

Supervisors table permit request for solar farm in Rockingham County

Rockingham County supervisors tabled a decision to approve a solar farm permit.
Rockingham County supervisors tabled a decision to approve a solar farm permit.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County supervisors tabled a decision to approve a solar farm permit.

At a public hearing on Wednesday night, Caden Energix Endless Caverns LLC wanted the board of supervisors to approve a permit to build a solar electric generating farm on two parcels of land off Craney Island Road and Hulings Lane which is a couple miles south of New Market.

Caden Energix envisioned 355 acres of land to feature 95,000 solar panels which, according to the company, would provide electricity to power about 6,500 homes for one year. According to a permit request, Dominion would be responsible for connecting the solar farm to the Endless Caverns substation which is adjacent to the property.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, several people spoke for and against the proposal.

Watt Bradshaw supported the solar permit.

“I think it’s going to be great for the reputation of Rockingham County being a forward thinking county of grasping the future,” Bradshaw said.

Joni Lam opposed the idea describing it as destruction of agricultural, A-1, land on an industrial scale.

“I don’t feel it’s green,” Lam said. Lam also was concerned about the construction of the project.

Those speaking against the permit shared concerns of construction to the project and the views it could have.

Caden Energix said the visual impacts would be limited because of its location and mentioned they were put in extensive buffering and landscaping along Craney Island Road that will meet county ordinances. The company noted the solar farm may be visible in the winter as well as two clearings containing the power line and a gas transmission line.

County supervisors said they needed more information before making a vote on the permit.

You can read the permit request in the county’s agenda by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

W. Va. Attorney General supports legislation to protect children from abduction, sex trafficking

Updated: moments ago
20 Attorneys General from around the country asked President Trump for support in funding for a childcare protection program. W. Va. AG Partick Morrisey is on board with the National Child ID Act, H.R. 4172, which would help parents, as well as law enforcement, in instances of abduction, exploitation and human trafficking. This legislation would enable states to request grant funding for identification kits for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. The identification kits would record a child’s physical characteristics, as well as take their fingerprints and DNA. This information is then kept in the hands of the child’s guardian. There are no electronic tracking or government records of children, which Morrisey said was a factor in his decision to show his support. In a letter to Trump, Attorneys General wrote, “Statistics show that more than 800,000 children go missing each year including runaways and those abducted. That is one child gone every 40 seconds.” Morrisey said this act could benefit West Virginians because human and drug trafficking is a big issue in the Mountain State. “The two go hand in hand. This supplies Virginia, West Virginia, all across the United States, so the more focus there is on different steps we can take to protect our kids, I think that kind of attention is valuable,” Morrisey said. Attorneys General in support of the National Child ID Act say the COVID-19 pandemic has made America’s children more vulnerable to be groomed and exploited by predators and they have asked Congress to set aside grant funding in the next stimulus package to purchase these kits. Morrisey said the grant funding would make the kits far more affordable to the average family at $1.76 per child.

News

Outgoing Harrisonburg police chief reflects on his time in the Friendly City

Updated: moments ago
Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English joined the department two years ago and will be stepping down Thursday. He will now be taking on the chief job in Henrico County. English said he and his family received a warm welcome from the community when arriving to Harrisonburg in Sept. 2018 and he has loved his time in the Valley, but he was given a “golden opportunity” to return to his home county. Though English said he didn’t “finish what he came here to do,” he said the department had many accomplishments over the past two years, and he believes the Harrisonburg Police Department will continue to do great things. “We’ve accomplished a lot in the short time I’ve been here and, honestly, I think we have a lot of great momentum, and I think there’s still gonna be momentum going in Harrisonburg," English said. "The relationships I’ve built over the years and the men and women of this department have just been so great. Those relationships are what I’m gonna miss and just the atmosphere.” Previously coming to Richmond, English said helped him offer something new to the city when he joined the force two years ago. “As I came here, I told my staff, ‘You only know what you know,’" English said. "Again, coming from the outside, I came in with different ideas and different philosophies, so they were able to grasp the little things I’d talk about and I think they’re going to continue to move forward in this organization.” English said Harrisonburg proved itself to be the “Friendly City.”

News

Augusta County shooting under investigation

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on McClures Mill Road in Greenville. Deputies were dispatched to Augusta Health for a gunshot victim just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. In a press release from the ACSO, Sheriff Donald Smith said, “the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance, additional details will be released to the community in the morning." At this point there is no word on the extend of any injuries or whether charges will be filed. Stay with WHSV for updates as soon as more information is available.

News

Waynesboro Fire Department responds to house fire

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Waynesboro Fire Department responded to a fatal house fire that happened early Wednesday morning on Southfork Drive. Investigators said there were four people living in the home at the time of the fire and one person died. Another person was transported to VCU to treat serious burns. There were no other injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Waynesboro Fire Department was assisted by Augusta County Fire Rescue, the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and WPD.

Local

Area attorneys train volunteer lawyers in tenants’ rights, eviction law

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Several members of the Charlottesville Albemarle Bar Association (CABA) were trained on housing and tenants' rights and eviction law to help during an unprecedented time of housing and financial crises.

Latest News

News

Rain returns to the forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
An easterly flow will keep the clouds around today with a few showers. A front will cross the area on Thursday and stall close to the area. At the same time and area of low pressure will be along the coast. This will keep shower and storm chances elevated through the weekend. WEDNESDAY: Evening temperatures in the 70s with cloudy skies. Periods of rain arrives as we progress into the night. Rain will likely start after 11 pm. Our West Virginia counties will likely see less than half an inch while the Valley will like see 0.5-0.75″ by tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and humid for the day. Scattered showers throughout the day as a cold front moves closer to the area. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s. A few spots in West Virginia will rise into the mid 80s with more sunshine. Mostly cloudy with occasional rain showers will continue into Thursday night with overnight lows in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Scattered showers possible in the morning hours with mostly cloudy skies late. Highs in the upper 70s. Another batch of scattered showers will arrive Friday overnight with lows in the mid 60s. SATURDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy with on/off scattered showers for the day. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the low 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s. SUNDAY: A muggy start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible at any point in the day. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s. MONDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 70s, a warm start. Partly cloudy and warm with a drop in humidity. A beautiful day with highs reaching 80 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

News

Waynesboro Fire Department responds to house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Waynesboro Fire Department responded to a fatal house fire that happened early Wednesday morning on Southfork Drive. Investigators said there were four people living in the home at the time of the fire and one person died. Another person was transported to VCU to treat serious burns. There were no other injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Waynesboro Fire Department was assisted by Augusta County Fire Rescue, the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and WPD.

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 882 on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
As of Wednesday, September 9, Virginia has had 129,289 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That total reflects an 882 case increase since Tuesday, out of 10,515 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 8.4% of the newest tests coming back positive. Eleven additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 2,697. For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard. On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend. The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November. On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well. For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people. State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data. For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes. Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower. Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,826 hospital beds available and no Virginia hospitals reporting any supply problems – although 2 licensed nursing facilities are reporting PPE supply problems. The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day. The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future. Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of September 9 By September 9, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 123,488 confirmed cases and 5,801 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth. "Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses. Those positive test results are out of total tests administered in Virginia, which included 1,694,203 PCR tests and 133,659 antibody tests (The Dept. of Health announced in May that they would break testing data down by diagnostic and antibody tests.) A lot of the testing has been conducted through health department-sponsored community testing events around the commonwealth, through which state health officials have said the goal is to get tests into areas in the most need, and those events do not turn anyone away, regardless of symptoms. Overall, considering testing numbers and positive results, about 7.1% Virginians who have been tested have received positive results. At the start of May, that percentage was standing steadily around 17%, but with increased testing and decreased case rates, it’s come down over time. However, some localities have higher percentages, as outlined in our “local cases” section below. At this point, 10,008 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 2,697 have died of causes related to the disease. The hospitalization and death numbers are totals confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which are always delayed by several days due to the logistics of medical facilities reporting information to local health districts, which then report it to the state health department. The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the pandemic and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data. The state website shows a lot of detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county, and are broken down by zip code here, if you want to track cases on a neighborhood level.

News

Harrisonburg’s CARES ACT Task Force discusses needs in community

Updated: 3 hours ago
After approving the members of Harrisonburg’s CARES ACT Task Force Tuesday night, the group met together on Wednesday to begin discussing where the additional $4.6 million in CARES ACT funding is needed in the city. The first round of CARES ACT funding came to the city in July. The city spent $4.6 million on city expenses, like PPE, preparing buildings to allow the public back in, and COVID-19 Messaging. A pause on the Harrisonburg High School two project also was used with the money and funds were set aside to help local businesses. “The first wave that 4.6 we’ve already put it into action for the most part, and that 4.6 million dollars were broken down into a number of categories,” Mike Parks, Harrisonburg City spokesperson said. At Wednesday’s meeting, the group of ten began categorizing how the $3 million for the city will be used to help the most amount of people need. The task force started the meeting by going over a survey on what the group believes the greatest needs are. The top areas selected were rental and mortgage relief and child care. The group then discussed how those individual needs could be brought into broader categories to be approved for spending. “That will allow the staff to take the flexibility, to take that broad category and try to find the best way to fit that into the funding parameters,” Ande Banks, deputy city manager said. The umbrella categories for each need came down to four terms like economic stabilizations, community support, community health, and thriving education. However, the money is spent by the end of the year the city will need to make sure those who are receiving are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The next step involves city staff sending out a prioritization survey to each member of the task force. The group will then need to fill out those surveys tonight to be reviewed at Thursday’s meeting at noon.

News

Augusta County shooting under investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on McClures Mill Road in Greenville. Deputies were dispatched to Augusta Health for a gunshot victim just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. In a press release from the ACSO, Sheriff Donald Smith said, “the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance, additional details will be released to the community in the morning." At this point there is no word on the extend of any injuries or whether charges will be filed. Stay with WHSV for updates as soon as more information is available.