Advertisement

Trump campaign asks federal judge to kill Nevada vote-by-mail law

People wait in line at one of a few in-person voting places during a nearly all-mail primary election on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas.
People wait in line at one of a few in-person voting places during a nearly all-mail primary election on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign are urging a federal judge in Las Vegas to block a state law and prevent mail-in ballots from going to all active Nevada voters less than eight weeks before the Nov. 3 elections and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign argues in documents filed Tuesday in a bid to keep its lawsuit alive that it is hurt by the state law passed in July by the Democrat-led Legislature because it forces Republicans to divert resources to “educating Nevada voters on those changes and encouraging them to still vote.”

Thea McDonald, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, declined to comment Thursday about the lawsuit. Attorneys for the state did not immediately respond to messages.

The Trump campaign argues that sending ballots to nearly 1.7 million active voters in Nevada will impede Republicans' ability to elect candidates “because the law will ‘confuse’ their voters and ‘create incentive’ to stay away from the polls.” Mail-in ballots are due to be sent out in the next few weeks.

The 16-page U.S. District Court filing was an answer to Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s motion last month to throw out the lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign, Republican National Committee and state Republicans.

Cegavske, also a Republican, opposed the law as unaffordable before it passed. The lawsuit targeted her as the state’s top elections official. The office of state Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, is defending the law in court.

Nevada argues that the Trump campaign and Republicans don’t have legal standing to take the case to court and have failed to explain how they’d be harmed. The state also argues that Republicans do not support their “nebulous argument that (the state law) increases the likelihood of voter fraud.”

The Democratic National Committee and state Democrats are seeking to join the lawsuit, and attorneys from around the country on both sides have applied to take part.

Defenders of the vote-by-mail plan note that another federal judge in Nevada rejected a challenge against the use of mail-in ballots during Nevada’s primary elections in June.

They characterize the state law as a modest change to address the dangers of voting in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump, who has acknowledged voting absentee by mail himself in the past, has repeatedly attacked what he terms “universal mail-in voting” as unsafe and a soft target for fraud and interference.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” he tweeted July 30.

Senior U.S. District Judge James Mahan has not scheduled hearings ahead of a decision on Democrats' requests to intervene, or Cegavske’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Mahan, a U.S. Navy veteran originally from El Paso, Texas, was appointed to the federal bench by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the Senate in 2002.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bubba Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.

National

US will end current health screening of some travelers

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC said the current screening, which includes temperature checks and travelers vouching for their health, “has limited effectiveness” because some infected people show no symptoms.

Local

Super staff at Rockingham County Public Schools welcome back students

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
On Thursday, students in Rockingham County Public Schools returned to class for the first time in months, and teachers were excited to welcome their students back to the classroom.

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

Latest News

National

Huge fire at Beirut port sows panic after last month’s blast

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

National

Starbucks officially gets rid of (almost all) straws

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.

National Politics

US sanctions Ukraine lawmaker who disclosed Biden recordings

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings designed to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.

National Politics

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill scuttled by Senate Democrats

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.

National Politics

Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote results

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Twitter said Thursday that starting next week it will label or remove misleading claims that try to undermine public confidence in elections.

National Politics

McConnell, Schumer trade barbs about coronavirus relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A slimmed-down virus relief bill is expected to fail in a Senate vote on Thursday.