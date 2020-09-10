University of Lynchburg creates task force targeting diversity increases

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg has created a new task force to address diversity in its community.

That task force will focus on recruitment and retention.

It’s made of students, faculty, community and alumni.

Those involved are looking at the university’s hiring process and also how students are recruited.

They say they want to create a better process to help draw in a more diverse university community.

“What we need to do, because times are changing, demographics are changing, we need to as an institution that is striving to be an institution of inclusive excellence, we need to make sure that diversity is represented on our campus," said Robert Canida, II, vice president for inclusive excellence.

They say currently about 20 percent of their student population are students of color.

