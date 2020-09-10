Virginia Senate passes sweeping police reform package

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Senate passed a sweeping police reform package on Thursday during a special session.

The Senate passed more than a dozen reforms with a vote along party lines that was 21-19.

They included legislation to prohibit the use of chokeholds and no-knock search warrants, and to make it easier to decertify police officers for misconduct.

The bills passed included:

Prohibit no-knock warrants

Ban sex with individuals arrested by law enforcement

Prohibit hiring of officers fired or resigned during the use of force investigations

Expands decertification procedure for law enforcement officers

Ban chokeholds and strangleholds

Require attempts at de-escalation prior to use of force

Require warnings before shots fired

Require law enforcement to exhaust all other means prior to using deadly force

Create a duty to intervene by fellow law enforcement officers

Prohibit shooting at moving motor vehicles

Require departments to create use of force continuum

Require comprehensive reporting by all law enforcement agencies including use of force data

Requires de-escalation training and standardizes minimum training

Eliminate increased law enforcement funding if the agency fails to obtain accreditation

“If there is any ambiguity of what the law is, qualified immunity kicks in. By making these changes to the Code of Virginia, by clarifying what is legal and what is not legal, we are taking qualified immunity out of the mix. Furthermore, this bill is going to make law enforcement safer and our police departments stronger. It’s going to go a long way towards professionalizing our police forces that are not accredited right now. That’s why law enforcement agencies support this bill. I am proud that we are taking this historical moment to effect some real, meaningful change,” said Sen. Scott Surovell.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.