Wanted: Candice Short
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Candice J. Short, 38, is wanted by the local police.
Short is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for failing to appear on a felony charge.
She is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.
If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.
