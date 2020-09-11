Advertisement

10 dead as California fire becomes deadliest of year

A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By ADAM BEAM and BRIAN MELLEY
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:06 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRIDLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state’s deadliest blaze of the year with 10 people confirmed dead — and the toll could climb as searchers look for 16 missing people.

The North Complex fire that exploded in wind-driven flames earlier in the week was advancing more slowly Friday after the winds eased and smoke from the blaze shaded the area and lowered the temperature, allowing firefighters to make progress, authorities said.

However, the smoke made for poor visibility and fire helicopters couldn’t fly Thursday.

In most parts of the state, red flag warnings of extreme fire danger because of hot, dry weather or gusty winds were lifted.

Only a day or two earlier, the North Complex fire tore through Sierra Nevada foothills so quickly that fire crews were nearly engulfed, locals fled for their lives to a pond, and the town of Berry Creek, population 525, was gutted.

On Thursday, Butte County sheriff’s Capt. Derek Bell said seven bodies were discovered, bringing the total to 10 in two days. At least four people with critical burns were hospitalized.

Deputies and detectives were searching for human remains as they made their way into devastated areas with a team of anthropologists from Chico State University, Bell said.

Burned-out and overturned cars, downed power lines and the ruins of buildings littered Berry Creek and nearby areas, the Sacramento Bee reported. One hatchback found on a dirt road had three dead dogs in it, while a pickup truck had the remnants of a guitar case and melted CDs in the bed.

More than 2,000 homes and other buildings had burned in the fire, which began several weeks ago as a lightning-sparked collection of blazes northeast of San Francisco. The final toll is expected to be much higher. Damage assessment teams planned to begin a methodical search of the burned areas on Friday.

Among those unaccounted for were Sandy Butler and her husband, who had called their son to say they were going to try to escape the flames by finding shelter in a pond.

“We’re still hoping and praying for good news,” said Jessica Fallon, who has two children with the Butler’s grandson and considers them her own grandparents. “Everything is replaceable, but not my grandparents' lives. I’d rather lose everything than those two. They kind of held the family together.”

Fallon said she’d been peppering hospitals with phone calls in search of her grandparents. There was no word of them late Thursday night.

The speed and ferocity of the fire astonished observers, even those who remembered a blaze only two years earlier that killed some 85 people and devastated the town of Paradise, a few miles away from the current blaze.

Residents jammed the main road out of town on Wednesday amid falling ash and red skies. Authorities lifted an evacuation warning for Paradise on Thursday but authorities urged people to remain alert.

A crew fighting the fire was overrun by flames Wednesday when winds shifted and its members escaped with only minor injuries after deploying emergency shelters. It was the second time in two days that firefighters in California had to take the rare last-ditch effort to save their lives.

The blaze is among 29 major wildfires burning from the Oregon border to just north of Mexico. More than 4,800 square miles (12,500 square kilometers) have burned so far this year — more land than Rhode Island, Delaware and Washington, D.C., combined — and fall is typically the worst season for fires. Nineteen people have been killed and at least 4,000 structures have burned across California.

“It’s a historic season on top of a historic season that replaced a historic season. We just keep setting new precedents, and then we keep destroying them,” said Sean Norman, a battalion chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Smoke blew into vineyards in wine country north of San Francisco, and rose above scenic Big Sur on the Central Coast and in the foothills and mountains of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and San Diego counties in the southern part of the state.

President Donald Trump spoke with Gov. Gavin Newsom “to express his condolences for the loss of life and reiterate the administration’s full support to help those on the front lines of the fires,” according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Neighboring Oregon and Washington also have been beseiged.

More than 1,400 square miles (3,625 square kilometers) have burned this week in Oregon, where hot, windy conditions continued. Authorities said more than 500,000 people — more than 10% of the state’s population — have been forced to evacuate.

Wildfires have scorched nearly 937 square miles (2,426 kilometers) in Washington.

Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Ex-cops blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

Ex-officers accused in George Floyd's murder appear in court for hearing Friday

School board to hear revisions on school name change plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County School Board met to discuss some revisions to the current name change plan for some of its schools and their mascots on Thursday night. Back in July, the school board voted to retire the names of Stonewall Jackson High School, Ashby Lee Elementary School and the mascot of North Fork Middle School. These changes are part of the division’s resolution to condemn racism and commitment to creating an inclusive school environment. Last month, a plan was laid out by division superintendent, Dr. Mark Johnston, to vote on the change by Jan. 2021. One of Thursday’s revisions is aimed at adding more community input on each school’s name change committee. Those committees will narrow down a list of suggested names and mascots to five for consideration by the school board. The committee criteria for Stonewall Jackson High School would stay the same. For Ashby Lee Elementary School, the revision calls to have only 4-6 students selected by the principal in grades third or fourth as a part of the committee. The revision also asks for the same amount of students ambassadors on the committee for North Fork Middle School’s mascot name change. This would also add four staff members and four citizens to the committee much like the other schools. “So the suggestion was to reduce the number of students and increase the community input," Johnston said. " So I’ve made those changes. Same for North Fork, same for Ashby Lee, so their all now much more parallel.” Another revision would allow some students to graduate with Stonewall Jackson’s name on their high school diploma. A concern brought up by some community members at July’s school board meeting. “This year’s seniors diplomas will be Stonewall Jackson then the subsequent year will be the new name but if kids wanted to read Stonewall Jackson they still could,” Johnston said. The school board must approve these revisions in order to be apart of the plan after Thursday night. The plan also leaves room for SJHS and ALES to choose a different mascot if the committee agreed a better one suited its new name. In December each school committee will present their name options to the school board. The board will vote in January on the name change which would take effect at each school on July 1, 2021.

Ever-changing hemp regulations cause frustration for some local growers, processors

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pure Shenandoah, previously known as Shenandoah Valley Hemp, has been working over 2020 to upgrade its headquarters and dive deeper into the industry of hemp production, processing and retail. Abner Johnson, the marketing director of Pure Shenandoah, said getting into the hemp business has been rewarding to collaborate with other hemp companies and farmers, but because the industry is still new to many, the regulations are often changing. “Between the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the USDA, there’s just a lot of back and forth, and we’re trying to figure everything out and put us in the right direction,” Johnson said. Until October 31, 2020, VDACS will be the primary regulator of hemp production in Virginia. To comply with federal law and regulations, growers must get a hemp producer license from USDA, to grow hemp or harvest 2020 hemp crop after October 31, 2020. Recently, Johnson said growers have to provide the USDA with an FBI background check. As the hemp crops are grown, Abner said THC can also be grown in proportion. “When growing, you want to see your CBD levels as high as possible because that’s a more valuable product, your yields raise, but at the same time you’re trying to watch out for these THC levels,” Johnson said. Per VDACS, the THC concentration of hemp crops must not exceed .3 percent. “Regulatory changes, everything, is very, very important right now because there are so many people out there in Virginia growing this," Johnson said. "They’re growing a crop that they’re hoping isn’t going to [test over .3 percent] and potentially be brought down. They’re risking their time, their money and their resources.” He said when farmers have a low THC threshold, it’s difficult to have a valuable product while remaining compliant.

Virginia Senate passes sweeping police reform package

Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Senate passed a sweeping police reform package on Thursday during a special session. The Senate passed more than a dozen reforms with a vote along party lines that was 21-19. They included legislation to prohibit the use of chokeholds and no-knock search warrants, and to make it easier to decertify police officers for misconduct. The bills passed included: Prohibit no-knock warrants Ban sex with individuals arrested by law enforcement Prohibit hiring of officers fired or resigned during the use of force investigations Expands decertification procedure for law enforcement officers Ban chokeholds and strangleholds Require attempts at de-escalation prior to use of force Require warnings before shots fired Require law enforcement to exhaust all other means prior to using deadly force Create a duty to intervene by fellow law enforcement officers Prohibit shooting at moving motor vehicles Require departments to create use of force continuum Require comprehensive reporting by all law enforcement agencies including use of force data Requires de-escalation training and standardizes minimum training Eliminate increased law enforcement funding if the agency fails to obtain accreditation “If there is any ambiguity of what the law is, qualified immunity kicks in. By making these changes to the Code of Virginia, by clarifying what is legal and what is not legal, we are taking qualified immunity out of the mix. Furthermore, this bill is going to make law enforcement safer and our police departments stronger. It’s going to go a long way towards professionalizing our police forces that are not accredited right now. That’s why law enforcement agencies support this bill. I am proud that we are taking this historical moment to effect some real, meaningful change,” said Sen. Scott Surovell.

Rain chances through the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
(WHSV) - A cold front will pass through the area Friday and then stall to the south bringing the possibility for showers Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will move through the area Sunday and bring the chance for storms before a nice next week. THURSDAY: Fog develops just before midnight as a warm and muggy night is on tap for us with overnight lows in the upper 60s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s with fog. Partly cloudy and warm. A few showers during the middle of the day, most stay dry. Highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy in the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers arrive after midnight along with fog. A slight decrease in humidity with overnight lows in the mid 60s.SATURDAY: A warm and foggy morning with temperatures warming into the 70s. Cloudy with on/off scattered showers for the day. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the low 70s in the afternoon. Scattered showers will continue into Saturday night with overnight lows in the mid 60s. SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs around 80 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.MONDAY: We will start to see a change in the pattern starting on Monday. Morning temperatures rising into the 70s, a warm start. Partly cloudy and warm, highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon. A nice day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the mid 50s, cool and crisp. TUESDAY: A very comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine and pleasant, highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. Another great day to be outside. Overnight lows in the low 50s. A comfortable night.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at VMI

Updated: 3 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence is visiting one of our hometowns for the first time since he spoke at the 75th D-Day Anniversary in Bedford last year. He’ll be joined by the secretary of the army, and VMI alum, Ryan McCarthy, to share different aspects of leadership with the VMI cadets. “This has been something that’s been in the works for some time,” VMI spokesperson Bill Wyatt said. For the last eight to 12 months, VMI officials have been working with the White House to plan a special visit from the sitting vice president, Mike Pence. “We’re excited to have them and there have been a lot of people who are involved in making this happen,” Wyatt said. Hosting worldwide influential dignitaries is nothing new to the Virginia Military Institute. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush,” Wyatt listed. “We’ve had cabinet secretaries, Margaret Thatcher and Lyndon Baines Johnson over the years so this is really part of the leadership development of our cadets.” In years past, speeches from these history-makers were welcome to the public. However, Thursday’s visit from Vice President Mike Pence is only for VMI cadets because there isn’t enough space in Cameron Hall to physically distance the appropriate 6 feet. “Typically at these events, you’d see a packed house,” Wyatt said. “That’s not going to be the case today.” Instead, people will be able to watch the speech online on the White House website, WDBJ7′s Facebook page, WDBJ7.com and on WDBJ7+. Wyatt said bringing these political dignitaries to campus is not about politics but rather it’s about exposing cadets to different types of leaders. “It’s important for our cadets to understand their leadership journeys and how they can apply those principles to their leadership development as well.” WDBJ7 spoke to several local political leaders early this week about their thoughts on the VP’s visit. Many said they were excited the cadets would get the opportunity to hear from one of the country’s top leaders. “Those young men and women there, most of them aspire to military careers and so they have a high regard for whoever the occupant of the Oval Office is and the vice president, simply because military people are trained to respect the national leadership,” Rich Anderson, chair of the Virginia State Republican Party, said. “It’s important that he’s going to be here,” said Senator Creigh Deeds (D-26) said. “I’m sure he’ll have an audience that has an interest in what he has to say.” “I’ve met him many times,” Rep. Ben Cline (R-6) said. “He’s excited to come to Lexington and hopefully he’ll rally the cadet corps and give them something to shout about.” Thursday, part of VMI’s campus around Cameron Hall will be closed to the public. There will also be some road closures like North Main St. and North Jefferson between noon and 3 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak at 2 p.m.

Police investigate vandalism at Staunton High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Staunton Police Department is investigating after they say Staunton High School was broken into and vandalized, possibly over Labor Day weekend. The destruction was reported Wednesday at the high school, and a police report shows that several items were damaged. Several chairs and other pieces of furniture were defaced, causing about $2,000 worth of damage. The vandalism was done in the new addition of the school, as the old part of the building has been demolished for ongoing renovations. Faculty and staff have moved into the new wing this week, while students are continuing with virtual learning. Police are currently investigating the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to file for governor run

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax plans to make his run for governor official this week. His office announced that he’ll file to run either Thursday or Friday. He’ll hold two campaign kickoff events over the weekend. One in Fairfax on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Historic Fairfax County Courthouse, and the other on Sunday in Hampton at 3 p.m. at Ft. Monroe. This comes after he confirmed his run for governor back in December. Meanwhile, Senator Jennifer McClellan and Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy already said they’re running, and former Governor Terry McAuliffe says he’s thinking about running too.