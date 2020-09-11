Ever-changing hemp regulations cause frustration for some local growers, processors

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Pure Shenandoah, previously known as Shenandoah Valley Hemp, has been working over 2020 to upgrade its headquarters and dive deeper into the industry of hemp production, processing and retail.

Abner Johnson, the marketing director of Pure Shenandoah, said getting into the hemp business has been rewarding to collaborate with other hemp companies and farmers, but because the industry is still new to many, the regulations are often changing.

“Between the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the USDA, there’s just a lot of back and forth, and we’re trying to figure everything out and put us in the right direction,” Johnson said.

Until October 31, 2020, VDACS will be the primary regulator of hemp production in Virginia. To comply with federal law and regulations, growers must get a hemp producer license from USDA, to grow hemp or harvest 2020 hemp crop after October 31, 2020.

Recently, Johnson said growers have to provide the USDA with an FBI background check.

As the hemp crops are grown, Abner said THC can also be grown in proportion.

“When growing, you want to see your CBD levels as high as possible because that’s a more valuable product, your yields raise, but at the same time you’re trying to watch out for these THC levels,” Johnson said.

Per VDACS, the THC concentration of hemp crops must not exceed .3 percent.

“Regulatory changes, everything, is very, very important right now because there are so many people out there in Virginia growing this," Johnson said. "They’re growing a crop that they’re hoping isn’t going to [test over .3 percent] and potentially be brought down. They’re risking their time, their money and their resources.”

He said when farmers have a low THC threshold, it’s difficult to have a valuable product while remaining compliant.

