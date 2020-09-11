First Alert Forecast: Rain chances limited this weekend

(WHSV) - While the first part of the weekend will be cloudy and mild, a cold front will approach our area Sunday and bring the chance for storms. Other than that, very nice weather is ahead.

FRIDAY: Evening temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy skies will occupy the overnight hours along with patchy fog. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy throughout the day with a stray shower possible. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Saturday night, a decrease in cloud cover is expected with a stray shower still possible. Overnight lows Saturday night will be in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy for much of the day with scattered showers and storms arriving after 4 pm. Warm and humid with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be expected before midnight with mostly cloudy skies arriving after midnight. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

A cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening on Sunday. (WHSV)

MONDAY: A warm and muggy start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Humidity drops during the day as temperatures stay warm. Mostly sunny skies throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures in the 50s. Mild on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs only reaching the low 70s. Overnight lows around 50 degrees.

Dew points drop significantly going into next week as they will be in the 40s! (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures in the 50s. Plenty of sunshine and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.