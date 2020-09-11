Inside a Staunton elementary school virtual classroom

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Schools made the decision to start all students virtually on August 10 and classes started almost three weeks ago.

Krista Smith teaches third grade students at Arthur R. Ware Elementary School in Staunton.

“I’ve been teaching for 20 years and this is like the first, first day all over again," Smith said. “You have just learned to teach completely different.”

Students in her class receive about two to three hours of virtual instruction and then spend the rest of the day working independently.

Executive Director of Instruction Stephanie Haskins said being able to see the students everyday has been great.

“That is probably the highlight of every teachers day. Being able to get on the Zoom and Google Meet and see their students,” Haskins said.

Smith said she has reminded everyone, including herself to be patient.

“A lot of conversations are of ‘we’re in this together.’ Our big word is grace. We’ve just been giving each other grace. If something is not working, it’s okay,” Smith explained.

Class schedules within in Staunton city schools vary from school to school and grade to grade.

For the most part, students participate in virtual instruction with teachers for half of the day and then spend the rest of the day working independently.

