Local police and firefighters come together to honor fallen first responders on 9/11

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On September 11th, 2001, first responders climbed 110 stories in the World Trade Center. And 19 years later, members of Harrisonburg Police and Fire Departments did the same, to honor the fallen.

Lieutenant Charles Grubbs of Harrisonburg Police Department and Lieutenant Hunter Desper of Harrisonburg Fire Department were two of those who climbed Bridgeforth Stadium’s stairs.

“We never forget,” Grubbs said. “We’re brothers in this together, so, this was just a way to remember all those that have fallen and gave the ultimate sacrifice for this profession."

“We may not have known the people that have perished that day, but it meant a lot for the simple fact that we’re a close-knit group in the fire service, we’re a brotherhood and a sisterhood and we hold that dear to us,” Desper said.

Some of them wore gear to remember how much the fallen carried up with them that day.

“They carried extra spare cylinders with them, they carried tools, they carried extra hose, they were going up to do work, you know, so they took everything with them and obviously it didn’t come back down,” Desper said.

“When you run it you think about all those that have fallen. You think of the 300 plus firefighters and the 60 plus police officers that lost their lives that day, knowing that they might not make it home, and they still climbed those 110 stairs through the fire and the smoke and none of them ever wavered in their duty,” Grubbs said.

And at the end, they went back to walk with the final climber.

“We never leave anybody behind. As a police officer or firefighter, you are only as good as the last man that’s in your line. You never leave anybody behind, you always make sure, with everything that you have, that you make sure everybody goes home,” Grubbs said.

Members of the Harrisonburg Police and Fire Departments hope to continue to honor the fallen together for years to come.

