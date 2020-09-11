Peak of Atlantic hurricane season Thursday

(WHSV) - September 10th is the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. This means on average, the most tropical activity occurs on this date.

Hurricane Laura at landfall last month. (NOAA)

Right now, the Atlantic is very busy. Tropical Storm Paulette continues to strengthen out in the eastern Atlantic and is forecasted to strike Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane early next week.

Another named storm, Tropical Storm Rene, is also out in the eastern Atlantic but poses no immediate threat to land. Rene is forecasted to become a hurricane this weekend.

Along with the named storms, there are three other tropical disturbances that have a chance of developing into cyclones. One is located in the Gulf of Mexico and another is located in the Bahamas. Both of these storms only have a 10 percent chance of developing.

A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has more promise in development. This tropical wave has a 60 percent chance of forming into a cyclone.

In terms of tropical activity, 2020 is on pace to break the record of 28 named storms set back in 2005. The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season already has 17 named storms. At this time in 2005, only 13 named storms had developed.

The number of named storms doesn’t really matter. It is all about impacts. The only storm so far in 2020 that has had very strong impacts was Hurricane Laura last month. 2005 at this point had several powerful hurricanes impact the United States or other areas in the Atlantic including Hurricane Katrina.

