Rockingham driver crashes into multiple vehicles

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A Rockingham resident crashed into multiple vehicles on Thursday morning, leaving four parked vehicles damaged from the collision.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, Jonathon Phillip Hill, 64, was traveling westbound at high speeds in the 1000 block of Greendale Road in Harrisonburg at approximately 8 a.m. Hill was driving a Chevrolet Lumina when he failed to negotiate a sharp turn.

The vehicle left the roadway and entered the front yard of 1020 Greendale Rd., where a police training session was being held.

Hill’s vehicle rear-ended a parked car, and both vehicles then struck two Harrisonburg Police Department vehicles that were parked near the facility.

Debris from the collision then struck and damaged a fourth parked vehicle.

Hill sustained minor injuries and no others were hurt. All vehicles involved sustained major damage, according to officials.

Hill was charged with property damage to three vehicles, DUID and improper registration.

