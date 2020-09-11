Advertisement

Rockingham driver crashes into multiple vehicles

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.(WCTV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A Rockingham resident crashed into multiple vehicles on Thursday morning, leaving four parked vehicles damaged from the collision.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, Jonathon Phillip Hill, 64, was traveling westbound at high speeds in the 1000 block of Greendale Road in Harrisonburg at approximately 8 a.m. Hill was driving a Chevrolet Lumina when he failed to negotiate a sharp turn.

The vehicle left the roadway and entered the front yard of 1020 Greendale Rd., where a police training session was being held.

Hill’s vehicle rear-ended a parked car, and both vehicles then struck two Harrisonburg Police Department vehicles that were parked near the facility.

Debris from the collision then struck and damaged a fourth parked vehicle.

Hill sustained minor injuries and no others were hurt. All vehicles involved sustained major damage, according to officials.

Hill was charged with property damage to three vehicles, DUID and improper registration.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Senators Warner and Kaine announce more than $35M for affordable housing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
More than $35 million in federal funding will support access to safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia, particularly in communities whose households face a higher rate of eviction, Senator Kaine’s office announced.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,115 on Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, September 11, Virginia has had 131,640 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Your Diner Opens in Bridgewater

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

School board to hear revisions on school name change plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County School Board met to discuss some revisions to the current name change plan for some of its schools and their mascots on Thursday night. Back in July, the school board voted to retire the names of Stonewall Jackson High School, Ashby Lee Elementary School and the mascot of North Fork Middle School. These changes are part of the division’s resolution to condemn racism and commitment to creating an inclusive school environment. Last month, a plan was laid out by division superintendent, Dr. Mark Johnston, to vote on the change by Jan. 2021. One of Thursday’s revisions is aimed at adding more community input on each school’s name change committee. Those committees will narrow down a list of suggested names and mascots to five for consideration by the school board. The committee criteria for Stonewall Jackson High School would stay the same. For Ashby Lee Elementary School, the revision calls to have only 4-6 students selected by the principal in grades third or fourth as a part of the committee. The revision also asks for the same amount of students ambassadors on the committee for North Fork Middle School’s mascot name change. This would also add four staff members and four citizens to the committee much like the other schools. “So the suggestion was to reduce the number of students and increase the community input," Johnston said. " So I’ve made those changes. Same for North Fork, same for Ashby Lee, so their all now much more parallel.” Another revision would allow some students to graduate with Stonewall Jackson’s name on their high school diploma. A concern brought up by some community members at July’s school board meeting. “This year’s seniors diplomas will be Stonewall Jackson then the subsequent year will be the new name but if kids wanted to read Stonewall Jackson they still could,” Johnston said. The school board must approve these revisions in order to be apart of the plan after Thursday night. The plan also leaves room for SJHS and ALES to choose a different mascot if the committee agreed a better one suited its new name. In December each school committee will present their name options to the school board. The board will vote in January on the name change which would take effect at each school on July 1, 2021.

Latest News

Local

Ever-changing hemp regulations cause frustration for some local growers, processors

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Getting into the hemp business has been rewarding for the Pure Shenandoah team to collaborate with other hemp companies and farmers, but because the industry is still new, the regulations are often changing.

News

Ever-changing hemp regulations cause frustration for some local growers, processors

Updated: 12 hours ago
Pure Shenandoah, previously known as Shenandoah Valley Hemp, has been working over 2020 to upgrade its headquarters and dive deeper into the industry of hemp production, processing and retail. Abner Johnson, the marketing director of Pure Shenandoah, said getting into the hemp business has been rewarding to collaborate with other hemp companies and farmers, but because the industry is still new to many, the regulations are often changing. “Between the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the USDA, there’s just a lot of back and forth, and we’re trying to figure everything out and put us in the right direction,” Johnson said. Until October 31, 2020, VDACS will be the primary regulator of hemp production in Virginia. To comply with federal law and regulations, growers must get a hemp producer license from USDA, to grow hemp or harvest 2020 hemp crop after October 31, 2020. Recently, Johnson said growers have to provide the USDA with an FBI background check. As the hemp crops are grown, Abner said THC can also be grown in proportion. “When growing, you want to see your CBD levels as high as possible because that’s a more valuable product, your yields raise, but at the same time you’re trying to watch out for these THC levels,” Johnson said. Per VDACS, the THC concentration of hemp crops must not exceed .3 percent. “Regulatory changes, everything, is very, very important right now because there are so many people out there in Virginia growing this," Johnson said. "They’re growing a crop that they’re hoping isn’t going to [test over .3 percent] and potentially be brought down. They’re risking their time, their money and their resources.” He said when farmers have a low THC threshold, it’s difficult to have a valuable product while remaining compliant.

News

Virginia Senate passes sweeping police reform package

Updated: 12 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Senate passed a sweeping police reform package on Thursday during a special session. The Senate passed more than a dozen reforms with a vote along party lines that was 21-19. They included legislation to prohibit the use of chokeholds and no-knock search warrants, and to make it easier to decertify police officers for misconduct. The bills passed included: Prohibit no-knock warrants Ban sex with individuals arrested by law enforcement Prohibit hiring of officers fired or resigned during the use of force investigations Expands decertification procedure for law enforcement officers Ban chokeholds and strangleholds Require attempts at de-escalation prior to use of force Require warnings before shots fired Require law enforcement to exhaust all other means prior to using deadly force Create a duty to intervene by fellow law enforcement officers Prohibit shooting at moving motor vehicles Require departments to create use of force continuum Require comprehensive reporting by all law enforcement agencies including use of force data Requires de-escalation training and standardizes minimum training Eliminate increased law enforcement funding if the agency fails to obtain accreditation “If there is any ambiguity of what the law is, qualified immunity kicks in. By making these changes to the Code of Virginia, by clarifying what is legal and what is not legal, we are taking qualified immunity out of the mix. Furthermore, this bill is going to make law enforcement safer and our police departments stronger. It’s going to go a long way towards professionalizing our police forces that are not accredited right now. That’s why law enforcement agencies support this bill. I am proud that we are taking this historical moment to effect some real, meaningful change,” said Sen. Scott Surovell.

News

Rain chances through the weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
(WHSV) - A cold front will pass through the area Friday and then stall to the south bringing the possibility for showers Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will move through the area Sunday and bring the chance for storms before a nice next week. THURSDAY: Fog develops just before midnight as a warm and muggy night is on tap for us with overnight lows in the upper 60s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. FRIDAY: Another warm morning with temperatures rising into the 70s with fog. Partly cloudy and warm. A few showers during the middle of the day, most stay dry. Highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy in the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers arrive after midnight along with fog. A slight decrease in humidity with overnight lows in the mid 60s.SATURDAY: A warm and foggy morning with temperatures warming into the 70s. Cloudy with on/off scattered showers for the day. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will only rise into the low 70s in the afternoon. Scattered showers will continue into Saturday night with overnight lows in the mid 60s. SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs around 80 degrees. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.MONDAY: We will start to see a change in the pattern starting on Monday. Morning temperatures rising into the 70s, a warm start. Partly cloudy and warm, highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon. A nice day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the mid 50s, cool and crisp. TUESDAY: A very comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine and pleasant, highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. Another great day to be outside. Overnight lows in the low 50s. A comfortable night.

News

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at VMI

Updated: 12 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence is visiting one of our hometowns for the first time since he spoke at the 75th D-Day Anniversary in Bedford last year. He’ll be joined by the secretary of the army, and VMI alum, Ryan McCarthy, to share different aspects of leadership with the VMI cadets. “This has been something that’s been in the works for some time,” VMI spokesperson Bill Wyatt said. For the last eight to 12 months, VMI officials have been working with the White House to plan a special visit from the sitting vice president, Mike Pence. “We’re excited to have them and there have been a lot of people who are involved in making this happen,” Wyatt said. Hosting worldwide influential dignitaries is nothing new to the Virginia Military Institute. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush,” Wyatt listed. “We’ve had cabinet secretaries, Margaret Thatcher and Lyndon Baines Johnson over the years so this is really part of the leadership development of our cadets.” In years past, speeches from these history-makers were welcome to the public. However, Thursday’s visit from Vice President Mike Pence is only for VMI cadets because there isn’t enough space in Cameron Hall to physically distance the appropriate 6 feet. “Typically at these events, you’d see a packed house,” Wyatt said. “That’s not going to be the case today.” Instead, people will be able to watch the speech online on the White House website, WDBJ7′s Facebook page, WDBJ7.com and on WDBJ7+. Wyatt said bringing these political dignitaries to campus is not about politics but rather it’s about exposing cadets to different types of leaders. “It’s important for our cadets to understand their leadership journeys and how they can apply those principles to their leadership development as well.” WDBJ7 spoke to several local political leaders early this week about their thoughts on the VP’s visit. Many said they were excited the cadets would get the opportunity to hear from one of the country’s top leaders. “Those young men and women there, most of them aspire to military careers and so they have a high regard for whoever the occupant of the Oval Office is and the vice president, simply because military people are trained to respect the national leadership,” Rich Anderson, chair of the Virginia State Republican Party, said. “It’s important that he’s going to be here,” said Senator Creigh Deeds (D-26) said. “I’m sure he’ll have an audience that has an interest in what he has to say.” “I’ve met him many times,” Rep. Ben Cline (R-6) said. “He’s excited to come to Lexington and hopefully he’ll rally the cadet corps and give them something to shout about.” Thursday, part of VMI’s campus around Cameron Hall will be closed to the public. There will also be some road closures like North Main St. and North Jefferson between noon and 3 p.m. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak at 2 p.m.

News

Police investigate vandalism at Staunton High School

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Staunton Police Department is investigating after they say Staunton High School was broken into and vandalized, possibly over Labor Day weekend. The destruction was reported Wednesday at the high school, and a police report shows that several items were damaged. Several chairs and other pieces of furniture were defaced, causing about $2,000 worth of damage. The vandalism was done in the new addition of the school, as the old part of the building has been demolished for ongoing renovations. Faculty and staff have moved into the new wing this week, while students are continuing with virtual learning. Police are currently investigating the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.