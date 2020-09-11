Senators Warner and Kaine announce more than $35M for affordable housing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — More than $35 million in federal funding will support access to safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia, particularly in communities whose households face a higher rate of eviction, Senator Kaine’s office announced.

The City of Harrisonburg will receive $326,630; the City of Staunton will receive $125,136 and the City of Waynesboro will receive $117,476 as part of the funding.

The funding was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and is part of the $5 billion in supplemental CDBG funding authorized by the CARES Act.

The program offers annual grants on a formal basis to states, cities and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing housing and economic opportunities.

Additional counties who will receive funding through the CDBG program include:

Alexandria - $943,356

Blacksburg - $210,594

Bristol - $116,003

Charlottesville - $335,024

Chesapeake - $876,358

Christiansburg - $111,118

Colonial Heights - $104,710

Danville - $228,845

Fredericksburg - $205,866

Hampton - $688,562

Hopewell - $125,506

Lynchburg - $389,143

Newport News - $971,659

Norfolk - $1,250,901

Petersburg - $189,765

Portsmouth - $426,191

Radford - $74,893

City of Richmond - $1,362,346

Roanoke - $546,786

Suffolk - $323,149

Virginia Beach - $2,069,846

Winchester - $182,191

Arlington County - $1,348,826

Chesterfield County - $1,216,799

Fairfax County - $4,850,209

Henrico County - $1,417,098

Loudoun County - $1,448,141

Prince William County - $2,145,011

Virginia Nonentitlement - $10,991,109

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.