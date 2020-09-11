Senators Warner and Kaine announce more than $35M for affordable housing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — More than $35 million in federal funding will support access to safe and affordable housing throughout Virginia, particularly in communities whose households face a higher rate of eviction, Senator Kaine’s office announced.
The City of Harrisonburg will receive $326,630; the City of Staunton will receive $125,136 and the City of Waynesboro will receive $117,476 as part of the funding.
The funding was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and is part of the $5 billion in supplemental CDBG funding authorized by the CARES Act.
The program offers annual grants on a formal basis to states, cities and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing housing and economic opportunities.
Additional counties who will receive funding through the CDBG program include:
- Alexandria - $943,356
- Blacksburg - $210,594
- Bristol - $116,003
- Charlottesville - $335,024
- Chesapeake - $876,358
- Christiansburg - $111,118
- Colonial Heights - $104,710
- Danville - $228,845
- Fredericksburg - $205,866
- Hampton - $688,562
- Hopewell - $125,506
- Lynchburg - $389,143
- Newport News - $971,659
- Norfolk - $1,250,901
- Petersburg - $189,765
- Portsmouth - $426,191
- Radford - $74,893
- City of Richmond - $1,362,346
- Roanoke - $546,786
- Suffolk - $323,149
- Virginia Beach - $2,069,846
- Winchester - $182,191
- Arlington County - $1,348,826
- Chesterfield County - $1,216,799
- Fairfax County - $4,850,209
- Henrico County - $1,417,098
- Loudoun County - $1,448,141
- Prince William County - $2,145,011
- Virginia Nonentitlement - $10,991,109
