Senior care facility says its okay for elderly to go out during pandemic

Home Instead Senior Care is open all year-round.
Home Instead Senior Care is open all year-round.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — When it comes to COVID-19, seniors are at a higher risk for severe illness. Home Instead Senior Care has sites throughout the Shenandoah Valley, and they are providing ways for seniors to safely navigate the new normal.

Over the course of the pandemic, the facility has helped seniors stay active, used technology to stay connected to family and friends and keep their homes clean and safe.

Local Home Instead Senior Care owner Roger Boles said it’s okay for seniors to go out during this time, but always follow CDC guidelines.

“You have to think about what you’re touching. Hand sanitizer, I don’t go anywhere without hand sanitizer. Seniors should have that in their pocket. They should also have a mask and they should also make sure they are distancing from people,” Boles said.

Home instead senior care offers online resources guiding seniors and caretakers through COVID-19 on their website.

“Asymptomatic is really the biggest concern for any senior and any citizen walking around in our communities. You can get out, you just have to do it safely,” Boles explained.

Home Instead Senior Care offers services for seniors all year-round.

