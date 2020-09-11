Advertisement

Shenandoah Co. Public Schools ask for new school name, mascot ideas

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools is asking the public to submit their ideas for the new names of Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School, and for the new mascot of North Fork Middle School.

The Shenandoah County School Board took action on July 9 to retire the names of Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School and retire the Rebel mascot at North Fork Middle School.

[School board to hear revisions on school name change plan]

According to a press release from Shenandoah County Public Schools, the new names and mascot will not be any variation or derivation of the current names or images. Some name suggestion criteria include:

  • Consistency with other school names at the elementary, middle, or high school level, as appropriate.
  • A preference for names reflecting geographic or historical features of an area.
  • A preference for names reflecting the community/area which it serves.
  • The avoidance of names that could cause confusion with other schools in Shenandoah County and/or with schools in adjoining jurisdictions and other areas of Virginia.
  • A preference for names who are considered famous historical figures who have made significant contributions to advancement of education in Shenandoah County, in Virginia or in the nation.
  • Please note that Board Policy states that no school or school facility will be named for a living individual. Schools and school facilities may be named for individuals who have been deceased for at least 10 years.

You can submit your suggestion through the forms on the Shenandoah County Public Schools' website or through social media by Oct. 31.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County School Board met to discuss some revisions to the current name change plan for some of its schools and their mascots on Thursday night. Back in July, the school board voted to retire the names of Stonewall Jackson High School, Ashby Lee Elementary School and the mascot of North Fork Middle School. These changes are part of the division’s resolution to condemn racism and commitment to creating an inclusive school environment. Last month, a plan was laid out by division superintendent, Dr. Mark Johnston, to vote on the change by Jan. 2021. One of Thursday’s revisions is aimed at adding more community input on each school’s name change committee. Those committees will narrow down a list of suggested names and mascots to five for consideration by the school board. The committee criteria for Stonewall Jackson High School would stay the same. For Ashby Lee Elementary School, the revision calls to have only 4-6 students selected by the principal in grades third or fourth as a part of the committee. The revision also asks for the same amount of students ambassadors on the committee for North Fork Middle School’s mascot name change. This would also add four staff members and four citizens to the committee much like the other schools. “So the suggestion was to reduce the number of students and increase the community input," Johnston said. " So I’ve made those changes. Same for North Fork, same for Ashby Lee, so their all now much more parallel.” Another revision would allow some students to graduate with Stonewall Jackson’s name on their high school diploma. A concern brought up by some community members at July’s school board meeting. “This year’s seniors diplomas will be Stonewall Jackson then the subsequent year will be the new name but if kids wanted to read Stonewall Jackson they still could,” Johnston said. The school board must approve these revisions in order to be apart of the plan after Thursday night. The plan also leaves room for SJHS and ALES to choose a different mascot if the committee agreed a better one suited its new name. In December each school committee will present their name options to the school board. The board will vote in January on the name change which would take effect at each school on July 1, 2021.

