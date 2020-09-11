Shenandoah Co. Public Schools ask for new school name, mascot ideas

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools is asking the public to submit their ideas for the new names of Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School, and for the new mascot of North Fork Middle School.

The Shenandoah County School Board took action on July 9 to retire the names of Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School and retire the Rebel mascot at North Fork Middle School.

According to a press release from Shenandoah County Public Schools, the new names and mascot will not be any variation or derivation of the current names or images. Some name suggestion criteria include:

Consistency with other school names at the elementary, middle, or high school level, as appropriate.

A preference for names reflecting geographic or historical features of an area.

A preference for names reflecting the community/area which it serves.

The avoidance of names that could cause confusion with other schools in Shenandoah County and/or with schools in adjoining jurisdictions and other areas of Virginia.

A preference for names who are considered famous historical figures who have made significant contributions to advancement of education in Shenandoah County, in Virginia or in the nation.

Please note that Board Policy states that no school or school facility will be named for a living individual. Schools and school facilities may be named for individuals who have been deceased for at least 10 years.

You can submit your suggestion through the forms on the Shenandoah County Public Schools' website or through social media by Oct. 31.

