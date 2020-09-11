Advertisement

Some Shenandoah County residents asked to conserve water

Felling said they hope to have the service fully restored after this weekend.
Felling said they hope to have the service fully restored after this weekend.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County is asking a certain area of the community to conserve their water usage over the next couple of days after a well pump failed over Labor Day weekend.

The county believes the failure is due to silt built up in the more than 20-year-old well over time. This affects utility customers in the Base/Bryce area of the county.

Patrick Felling, director of public services, said the well supplies water to two-thirds of the community.

He said they’re asking customers to voluntarily save water to reduce demand as repairs are made.

“We’ve hired a drilling company to come out and actually clean the well and to clean out all the debris that’s inside of it," Felling said. "If that is successful, we could be back in operation this weekend.”

Felling said many members of the community have been helpful with saving water; Mt. Jackson even donated water in case the well ever runs out.

For now, residents living in the area may experience water pressure issues.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local police and firefighters come together to honor fallen first responders on 9/11

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“We’re brothers in this together, so, this was just a way to remember all those that have fallen and gave the ultimate sacrifice for this profession."

Local

Town of Elkton holds ceremony remembering 9/11

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Dozens of community members came to Stonewall Memorial Park in Elkton to listen to speakers tell their stories of 9/11 on Friday.

Local

UVA Board of Visitors votes to remove George Rogers Clark statue from the corner

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The George Rogers Clark statue on the University of Virginia corner will be leaving Charlottesville. The UVA Board of Visitors has voted to take the monument down.

Local

Senior care facility says its okay for elderly to go out during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Home Instead Senior Care has helped seniors and the Shenandoah Valley safely navigate their new normal.

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah Co. Public Schools ask for new school name, mascot ideas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah County Public Schools is asking the public to submit their ideas for the new names of Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School, and for the new mascot of North Fork Middle School.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 9 - Nolan Jeffries

Updated: 5 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 9 - Nolan Jeffries

State

Virginia House of Delegates advances MARCUS alert bill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Ringle of Capital News Service, Associated Press
The Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill Thursday that would create teams of mental health service providers and peer recovery specialists to accompany police officers responding to individual crises.

State

Virginia lawmakers push to expand police decertification law

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Denise Lavoie, Associated Press
Virginia lawmakers are pushing for changes to make it easier to decertify problem police officers and more difficult for them to hop from department to department.

State

Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters vandalized overnight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters were vandalized overnight, the party said.

Local

Rockingham driver crashes into multiple vehicles

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
A Rockingham resident crashed into multiple vehicles on Thursday morning, leaving four parked vehicles damaged from the collision.