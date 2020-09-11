Some Shenandoah County residents asked to conserve water

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County is asking a certain area of the community to conserve their water usage over the next couple of days after a well pump failed over Labor Day weekend.

The county believes the failure is due to silt built up in the more than 20-year-old well over time. This affects utility customers in the Base/Bryce area of the county.

Patrick Felling, director of public services, said the well supplies water to two-thirds of the community.

He said they’re asking customers to voluntarily save water to reduce demand as repairs are made.

“We’ve hired a drilling company to come out and actually clean the well and to clean out all the debris that’s inside of it," Felling said. "If that is successful, we could be back in operation this weekend.”

Felling said many members of the community have been helpful with saving water; Mt. Jackson even donated water in case the well ever runs out.

For now, residents living in the area may experience water pressure issues.

