Timeout with TJ: Episode 9 - Nolan Jeffries

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 9 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Luray High School football head coach Nolan Jeffries. They discuss Luray’s physical style of play, how the Bulldogs may have a secret weapon on the offense this year, and how he became Luray’s head coach. During “Top Five with TJ”, Jeffries talks about the five toughest programs/coaches to prepare for.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here:

