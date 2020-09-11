Town of Elkton holds ceremony remembering 9/11

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Dozens of community members came to Stonewall Memorial Park in Elkton to listen to speakers tell their stories of 9/11 on Friday.

The ceremony was held in front of the 9/11 Memorial in the park, which holds up an I-beam that was a part of the World Trade Center. Two ladder trucks from Rockingham County Fire and Rescue held a 50-foot American flag over the ceremony.

The ceremony began with a group prayer lead by Kam Stabler, pastor at Massanutten Charge, and followed with a story from Joe Dudash, former principal at Elkton Middle School, on how the monument honoring 9/11 came to be at the park.

Sgt. Michael Gulino of the Harrisonburg Police Department then told his story of where he was on Sept. 11.

Sgt. Gulino said he was just a “young buck,” only 11 months out of the police academy, working in Northern Manhattan, Washington Heights.

He said he remembered it being an election day in New York and was working a polling location that morning. Gulino said that’s when he was called into his precinct to head downtown towards the World Trade Center.

“We arrived shortly after, right before, I should say right before, the World Trade Center collapsed in the first building," Gulino said. "We hear this big rumble and at first we heard someone scream out. We thought it was a bomb. We had no idea what was happening.”

Gulino said after evacuating people out of buildings and telling them to head out of the area, he heard the second building collapse.

“A short time later, we hear the United States Military come over the bridge,” Gulino said. “A few moments later, we hear the United States Military has taken over the airspace. It was surreal to us, kinda like a movie.”

He said later, he and his friends turned on the car radio to hear that the United States Pentagon was attacked, and of another plane crash in Pennsylvania.

“I got to talk to my dad briefly that morning, on a cell phone I had borrowed, to tell him I was okay,” Gulino said. " Later on that evening, we were redeployed to do security at that point behind the trade center, just to make sure nobody entered the area."

Gulino said the feeling of the loss lasted for many months, and he often questioned how the county was going to recover from the attack.

He said what helped was the community support that happened after 9/11 for our first responders.

“As bad as it was, by October we knew we were all going to get through this because we were working together,” Gulino said. " We knew were going to come out better at the end."

Rep. Ben Cline of Virginia’s 6th District was in attendance at the ceremony in Elkton, along with his daughter. He said being as young as she is, its a great example of why this day must continue to be remembered.

“It’s so important to pass on to the future generations, including my kids, just who the true heroes are," Rep. Cline said. "They’re not Superman or Spiderman, or Wonderwoman. The true heroes are fire rescue our first responders, our soldiers keeping us safe.”

