UVA Board of Visitors votes to remove George Rogers Clark statue from the corner

George Rogers Clark Memorial Statue
George Rogers Clark Memorial Statue
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The George Rogers Clark statue on the University of Virginia corner will be leaving Charlottesville.

The UVA Board of Visitors voted Friday, September 11, to take the monument down.

Several activist groups and experts say it glorifies the violence against Native Americans.

Clark was born in Albemarle County and is dubbed the ‘conqueror of the northwest’ on the statue’s base.

