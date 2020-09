HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia and Virginia Tech will meet for a night game at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg to open the 2020 season.

The ACC announced Friday the matchup between the 'Hoos and Hokies on Saturday, September 19 will start at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on WHSV (ABC).

📺🚨 ESPN has confirmed the following for Sept. 19: @CanesFootball at @UofLFootball

3:30 pm on ABC@UVAFootball at @HokiesFB

7:30 pm on ABC — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 11, 2020

