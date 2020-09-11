Waynesboro creates self-guided tour to raise watershed awareness

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Office of Public Works unveiled their new interactive and educational signs for watershed awareness at the Wayne Hills Detention Pond.

The signs are a part of a self-guided tour that show how raindrops contribute to stormwater management and affect larger bodies of water.

Deana Desjardins, the office manager and special projects coordinator for Waynesboro Public Works, said the tour offers a lot of information.

“People could learn what is watershed management, why is it important, what is runoff, and where does it go. And then ultimately, how can I help at home,” said, Desjardins.

The tour includes four stops around the detention pond and uses language friendly to fourth graders and up.

The interactive signs also include a special dedication to William W. Perry. Perry was a former Waynesboro teacher that worked for the integration of city schools.

