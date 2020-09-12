Advertisement

Depression to strengthen in Gulf; TS Paulette to intensify

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami.(NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a tropical storm, while Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to intensify into a hurricane on Saturday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami. It could become a tropical storm in the Gulf later Saturday or early Sunday.

Tropical Storm Paulette is almost 650 miles southeast of Bermuda. It is expected to become a hurricane Saturday.

A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Through his array of work, Conran promoted British design, culture and the arts around the world.

National

Toots Hibbert, beloved reggae star, dead at 77

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
News of the five-time Grammy nominee’s ill-health came just weeks after his last known performance, on a national live-stream during Jamaica’s Emancipation and Independence celebrations in August.

National

Iran executes man whose case drew international attention

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The case of 27-year-old Navid Afkari has drawn the attention of a social media campaign that portrays him and his brothers as victims targeted over participating in protests against Iran's Shiite theocracy in 2018.

National Politics

Warring Afghans meet to find peace after decades of war

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Afghanistan’s warring sides have opened negotiations for the first time.

Latest News

National

Crews battling California fires head to devastated areas

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Smoke from massive wildfires that painted skies throughout California orange is helping crews struggling to surround the deadliest blaze of the year.

National

Dozens still missing in Oregon as weather helps fire fight

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

News

EndZone 2020 Week 2 - Beyond The Huddle: Ryan Shonk

Updated: 9 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 2 - Beyond The Huddle: Ryan Shonk

Sports

EndZone 2020 Week 2 - Friday Flashback: 2014 Wilson Memorial State Semifinal Win

Updated: 9 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 2 - Friday Flashback: 2014 Wilson Memorial State Semifinal Win

News

EndZone 2020 Week 2 - 2021 Spring Preview: Broadway

Updated: 9 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 2 - 2021 Spring Preview: Broadway

News

EndZone 2020 Week 2 - 2021 Spring Preview: Turner Ashby

Updated: 9 hours ago
EndZone 2020 Week 2 - 2021 Spring Preview: Turner Ashby