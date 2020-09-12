Advertisement

Elkton Town Council to begin discussion about renaming Stonewall Riverside Park

Stonewall Riverside Park sign.
Stonewall Riverside Park sign.(Town of Elkton)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The town council of Elkton will be discussing the possible renaming of Stonewall Riverside Park in their Monday meeting, which was first brought up in July.

Town manager, Greg Lunsford, previously told WHSV that council members did not want to rush the decision, which was why they held off on beginning the discussion months ago.

The issue was brought up by Merck and Co who donated the property to Elkton.

“[Merck was] not forceful about it at all," Lunsford said. "They just said what they would like is either for the word ‘Stonewall’ to be taken off the name of the park or to take the name ‘Merck’ off of the sign.”

In July, the park’s sign went missing and has yet to be found.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

