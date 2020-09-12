EndZone 2020: Week 2

East Hardy (@EastHardyHigh) needed just one score to take down rival Moorefield (@moorefieldhs) while Petersburg (@PetersburgHS) used a fake punt to knock off Pendleton County (@PendletonCounty)



Highlights of both games on Week 2 of #EndZone2020: https://t.co/ryUtszJNBi pic.twitter.com/cu0NIpMGAz