EndZone 2020: Week 2

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coverage from Week 2 of WHSV EndZone 2020.

West Virginia H.S. Football Scores

Petersburg 20, Pendleton County 14

East Hardy 6, Moorefield 0

1-on-1 Interview

Nolan Jeffries - Luray Head Coach

VHSL Team Previews - Spring 2021 Season

Turner Ashby

Broadway

Friday Flashback

Wilson Memorial State Semifinal Win - 2014

Beyond The Huddle

Ryan Shonk - Spotswood

EndZone 2020 Week 2 - Beyond The Huddle: Ryan Shonk

EndZone 2020 Week 2 - Friday Flashback: 2014 Wilson Memorial State Semifinal Win

EndZone 2020 Week 2 - 2021 Spring Preview: Broadway

EndZone 2020 Week 2 - 2021 Spring Preview: Turner Ashby

EndZone 2020 Week 2 - 1-on-1 with Luray football head coach Nolan Jeffries

EndZone 2020 Week 2 - West Virginia Highlights

Timeout with TJ: Episode 9 - Nolan Jeffries

Updated: 8 hours ago
By TJ Eck
In Episode 9 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Luray High School football head coach Nolan Jeffries.

Timeout with TJ: Episode 9 - Nolan Jeffries

UVA-Virginia Tech game set for 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Updated: 14 hours ago
By TJ Eck
Virginia and Virginia Tech will meet for a night game at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg to open the 2020 season.

Hardy County rivals to meet in week two showdown

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT
Hardy County rivals to meet in week two showdown