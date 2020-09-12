First Alert Forecast: Chance for storms tomorrow before early fall settles in

(WHSV) - A chance for showers and storms will be with us late Sunday out ahead of a passing cold front that will bring a taste of early fall. High pressure will then settle in and keep things dry next week.

SATURDAY: Evening temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with cloudy skies. Clouds will decrease throughout the night with partly cloudy skies arriving during the late overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy skies for much of the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving after 4 pm. Warm and humid with highs in the low 80s. A few showers will hang around until around midnight with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pass through the area in the late afternoon and evening on Sunday. (WHSV)

MONDAY: A warm and muggy start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny throughout the day with humidity significantly dropping. Warm with highs around 80 degrees. Mostly clear for Monday night as temperatures fall into the low 50s.

Dew points will be in the 40s by Monday overnight. This will be the driest we have been in a few months. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures in the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for Tuesday and mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. A great day to get outside. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s!

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds roll in for Thursday and a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

