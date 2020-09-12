Advertisement

Food.Bar.Food restaurant closes its doors

Food Bar Food
Food Bar Food(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Food.Bar.Food has been serving the Harrisonburg community for 6 years.

Popular for brunch, cocktails, and vegan and gluten-free options among others, the restaurant continued curbside orders this summer once Virginia started to reopen.

But, due to health concerns and challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the business has decided to close.

Head Chef Beau Floyd wants to thank all of the restaurant’s supporters over the years.

“I guess we’d just like to say thank you for your support and keep an eye out for us because we’ll be back,” Floyd, said.

Chef Floyd hopes to have pop-ups in the future and will announce those on his Instagram when available.

But as for right now, he asks the community to stay safe during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters vandalized overnight

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Republican Party of Virginia’s headquarters were vandalized, the party said. Richmond police say fourth precinct officers were called to the 100 block of East Grace Street for the report of a damaged building. According to the investigation, either overnight or in the early morning hours, the windows of the headquarters were broken. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Fourth Precinct Detectives at 804- 646-4105 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. RPV Chairman Rich Anderson released the following statement: “Undercover of darkness on Thursday night, the violent wave of crime that has infected Richmond for months struck again with a violent, cowardly, and unprovoked attack on the state headquarters of the Republican Party of Virginia (RPV). In prior months, these violent attacks on families and businesses in Virginia’s capital city have gone unchecked by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, whose neglect enabled last night’s attack on the building that has been the home of millions of Virginia Republicans for four decades. While the damage to RPV Headquarters was limited to the glass frontage of the building, it was a clear attempt to induce a sense of terror in Virginia Republicans. On this day when we remember the cowardly attacks of 9/11, I call on Governor Northam, Mayor Stoney, and Democrat members of the General Assembly to condemn these cowardly acts of hate and violence. Virginia Republicans will now restore our headquarters—just as we now resume the fight to restore a good government in Virginia, defeat extremist General Assembly Democrats in 2021, and repeal every destructive bills they passed in 2020.” Mayor Stoney tweeted in response to the incident, saying “Although I may not agree with this party’s stances, violence and vandalism have no place in this city. Destruction is not how we win arguments.”

Local police and firefighters come together to honor fallen first responders on 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
On September 11th, 2001, first responders climbed 110 stories in the World Trade Center. And 19 years later, members of Harrisonburg Police and Fire Departments did the same, to honor the fallen. Lieutenant Charles Grubbs of Harrisonburg Police Department and Lieutenant Hunter Desper of Harrisonburg Fire Department were two of those who climbed Bridgeforth Stadium’s stairs. “We never forget,” Grubbs said. “We’re brothers in this together, so, this was just a way to remember all those that have fallen and gave the ultimate sacrifice for this profession." “We may not have known the people that have perished that day, but it meant a lot for the simple fact that we’re a close-knit group in the fire service, we’re a brotherhood and a sisterhood and we hold that dear to us,” Desper said. Some of them wore gear to remember how much the fallen carried up with them that day. “They carried extra spare cylinders with them, they carried tools, they carried extra hose, they were going up to do work, you know, so they took everything with them and obviously it didn’t come back down,” Desper said. “When you run it you think about all those that have fallen. You think of the 300 plus firefighters and the 60 plus police officers that lost their lives that day, knowing that they might not make it home, and they still climbed those 110 stairs through the fire and the smoke and none of them ever wavered in their duty,” Grubbs said. And at the end, they went back to walk with the final climber. “We never leave anybody behind. As a police officer or firefighter, you are only as good as the last man that’s in your line. You never leave anybody behind, you always make sure, with everything that you have, that you make sure everybody goes home,” Grubbs said. Members of the Harrisonburg Police and Fire Departments hope to continue to honor the fallen together for years to come.

News

Prosecutors in Floyd case: Chauvin used neck restraints in past arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
A white police officer accused in the death of George Floyd had used neck or head and upper body restraints seven times before, including four incidents in which prosecutors say he went too far, according to prosecution documents released Friday in the case against four former Minneapolis officers charged in Floyd’s death. In one July 2019 arrest, prosecutors say, Derek Chauvin kicked an intoxicated male in the midsection, then applied a neck restraint until he fell unconscious. In June 2017, Chauvin restrained an arrested female by placing his knee on her neck while she was prone on the ground, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said in those cases and in two others, Chauvin held the restraints “beyond the point when such force was needed under the circumstances.” The list of Chauvin’s arrests involving restraints dates to 2014. It was made public on the same day that Chauvin and three other former officers appeared in court for a hearing on the prosecution’s request to hold a joint trial, a defense request to move the trial out of Minneapolis, and other issues. Judge Peter Cahill took most issues under advisement. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests, sometimes violent, that spread around the world. The officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes; Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting. Chauvin appeared in court for the first time after attending previous hearings via videoconference from the state prison where he’s being held. He didn’t make eye contact with other defendants as he arrived. The Associated Press has made requests for detailed personnel records of Chauvin and the other officers, including any complaints and disciplinary action. The police reports mentioned by prosecutors in their court filing were not immediately available Friday. Chauvin’s attorney did not respond to a message seeking comment. Prosecutors said in their filing that they intend to offer evidence of these incidents at trial, because they anticipate Chauvin will claim he didn’t intentionally assault Floyd in a way that’s inconsistent with his training. Prosecutors plan to file a more detailed memorandum in the future. In addition to the arrests in which Chauvin used neck or head and upper body restraints, prosecutors also listed an August 2015 incident in which Chauvin saw other officers place a suicidal and intoxicated male into a side-recovery position after using a stun gun on him. Prosecutors noted the officers received a commendation, after medical professionals said the male could have died if they prolonged his detention. Similar documents were filed in the cases against Thao and Keung. Prosecutors listed nine incidents in which Thao was reprimanded for not responding appropriately to a scene, intentionally avoiding police response or falsifying reports. The documents say that in two cases, in 2012 and 2017, Thao tried to manipulate domestic-abuse victims to answer questions in a way that would allow him to avoid filing a domestic abuse report. Prosecutors said Kueng was involved in one arrest in December 2019 in which he and other officers struck an intoxicated and uncooperative individual and pinned the person to the ground in a prone position to apply handcuffs, then brought him to his feet after he calmed down. During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors told Cahill that the four former officers should face trial together because the evidence and charges against them are similar and multiple trials could traumatize witnesses and Floyd’s family. Neal Katyal, an outside special attorney for the prosecution, said multiple trials would place a heavy burden on the court and witnesses, and could delay justice for months or years. He also raised the possibility that a verdict in an initial trial could prejudice the jury pool for later trials. A joint trial “would allow the community to absorb the verdicts at once. ... We don’t think they should be put through the trauma of four different jury verdicts,” he said. But defense attorneys argued for separate trials, saying they would likely offer “antagonistic” defenses and that the evidence against one officer could hurt another. The officers have already done plenty of finger-pointing in court filings. Attorneys for Lane and Kueng argued their clients were rookies who followed Chauvin’s lead. Thao’s attorney, Bob Paule, said his client’s role was “absolutely distinct” from the others, because he was on crowd control while the others restrained Floyd. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, wrote that the other men are already saying that if Chauvin committed a crime, they didn’t know about it or assist. “They blame Chauvin,” he wrote. But Chauvin pointed fingers too. Nelson wrote that Lane and Kueng — the officers who responded to a forgery call — initiated contact with Floyd and that while they called for a paramedic and believed Floyd was “on something,” they didn’t elevate the call to one of more urgency or give medical assistance. “If EMS had arrived just three minutes sooner, Mr. Floyd may have survived. If Kueng and Lane had chosen to de-escalate instead of struggle, Mr. Floyd may have survived. If Kueng and Lane had recognized the apparent signs of an opioid overdose and rendered aid, such as administering naloxone, Mr. Floyd may have survived,” Nelson wrote. Ben Crump, an attorney for Floyd’s family members, told a crowd gathered outside the courthouse that defense filings highlighting Floyd’s drug use amount to killing him a second time. “They are trying to claim some asinine theory about an overdose. I want to be clear about this. The only overdose that killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force and racism by the ... Minneapolis Police Department,” Crump said. “Who are you going to believe, your eyes or these killer cops?” he said. Cahill took the issue of a joint trial under advisement. He also deferred discussion on whether the trial should be moved from Minneapolis. Attorneys for all four men have said pretrial publicity has made it impossible for them to receive a fair trial in Hennepin County. But Cahill said he would like to send out questionnaires to potential jurors to find out whether they’ve been affected by pretrial coverage. Cahill granted a defense request to remove a local prosecutor from the case. Cahill said Friday that four Hennepin County prosecutors, including County Attorney Mike Freeman, are disqualified because they met with the medical examiner to discuss autopsy results. Cahill said they could be called as witnesses because the cause of Floyd’s death is in dispute. Freeman has long been out of favor with local activists for the way his office has handled cases against police officers. Freeman issued a statement saying his office did nothing wrong and followed the rules, and that he’s confident Cahill’s order will be withdrawn or changed. Before the hearing, a few dozen protesters gathered in front of the courthouse, chanting “No justice, no peace.” One carried a Black Lives Matter flag and wore a black helmet with swim goggles around the back of his head. By the time the hearing ended, a large, loud crowd had gathered outside. Some beat drums while others chanted anti-police slogans. They loudly jeered defense attorneys as they left the courthouse.

News

Some Shenandoah County residents asked to conserve water

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shenandoah County is asking a certain area of the community to conserve their water usage over the next couple of days after a well pump failed over Labor Day weekend. The county believes the failure is due to silt built up in the more than 20-year-old well over time. This affects utility customers in the Base/Bryce area of the county. Patrick Felling, director of public services, said the well supplies water to two-thirds of the community. He said they’re asking customers to voluntarily save water to reduce demand as repairs are made. “We’ve hired a drilling company to come out and actually clean the well and to clean out all the debris that’s inside of it," Felling said. "If that is successful, we could be back in operation this weekend.” Felling said many members of the community have been helpful with saving water; Mt. Jackson even donated water in case the well ever runs out. For now, residents living in the area may experience water pressure issues.

Latest News

News

Rain chances limited this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
While the first part of the weekend will be cloudy and mild, a cold front will approach our area Sunday and bring the chance for storms. Other than that, very nice weather is ahead. FRIDAY: Evening temperatures in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy skies will occupy the overnight hours along with patchy fog. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s. SATURDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy throughout the day with a stray shower possible. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Saturday night, a decrease in cloud cover is expected with a stray shower still possible. Overnight lows Saturday night will be in the low 60s. SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy for much of the day with scattered showers and storms arriving after 4 pm. Warm and humid with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be expected before midnight with mostly cloudy skies arriving after midnight. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.MONDAY: A warm and muggy start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Humidity drops during the day as temperatures stay warm. Mostly sunny skies throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s. TUESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures in the 50s. Mild on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs only reaching the low 70s. Overnight lows around 50 degrees.

News

Local police and firefighters come together to honor fallen first responders on 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
On September 11th, 2001, first responders climbed 110 stories in the World Trade Center. And 19 years later, members of Harrisonburg Police and Fire Departments did the same, to honor the fallen. Lieutenant Charles Grubbs of Harrisonburg Police Department and Lieutenant Hunter Desper of Harrisonburg Fire Department were two of those who climbed Bridgeforth Stadium’s stairs. “We never forget,” Grubbs said. “We’re brothers in this together, so, this was just a way to remember all those that have fallen and gave the ultimate sacrifice for this profession." “We may not have known the people that have perished that day, but it meant a lot for the simple fact that we’re a close-knit group in the fire service, we’re a brotherhood and a sisterhood and we hold that dear to us,” Desper said. Some of them wore gear to remember how much the fallen carried up with them that day. “They carried extra spare cylinders with them, they carried tools, they carried extra hose, they were going up to do work, you know, so they took everything with them and obviously it didn’t come back down,” Desper said. “When you run it you think about all those that have fallen. You think of the 300 plus firefighters and the 60 plus police officers that lost their lives that day, knowing that they might not make it home, and they still climbed those 110 stairs through the fire and the smoke and none of them ever wavered in their duty,” Grubbs said. And at the end, they went back to walk with the final climber. “We never leave anybody behind. As a police officer or firefighter, you are only as good as the last man that’s in your line. You never leave anybody behind, you always make sure, with everything that you have, that you make sure everybody goes home,” Grubbs said. Members of the Harrisonburg Police and Fire Departments hope to continue to honor the fallen together for years to come.

News

Town of Elkton holds ceremony remembering 9/11

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dozens of community members came to Stonewall Memorial Park in Elkton to listen to speakers tell their stories of 9/11 on Friday. The ceremony was held in front of the 9/11 Memorial in the park, which holds up an I-beam that was a part of the World Trade Center. Two ladder trucks from Rockingham County Fire and Rescue held a 50-foot American flag over the ceremony. The ceremony began with a group prayer lead by Kam Stabler, pastor at Massanutten Charge, and followed with a story from Joe Dudash, former principal at Elkton Middle School, on how the monument honoring 9/11 came to be at the park. Sgt. Michael Gulino of the Harrisonburg Police Department then told his story of where he was on Sept. 11. Sgt. Gulino said he was just a “young buck,” only 11 months out of the police academy, working in Northern Manhattan, Washington Heights. He said he remembered it being an election day in New York and was working a polling location that morning. Gulino said that’s when he was called into his precinct to head downtown towards the World Trade Center. “We arrived shortly after, right before, I should say right before, the World Trade Center collapsed in the first building," Gulino said. "We hear this big rumble and at first we heard someone scream out. We thought it was a bomb. We had no idea what was happening.” Gulino said after evacuating people out of buildings and telling them to head out of the area, he heard the second building collapse. “A short time later, we hear the United States Military come over the bridge,” Gulino said. “A few moments later, we hear the United States Military has taken over the airspace. It was surreal to us, kinda like a movie.” He said later, he and his friends turned on the car radio to hear that the United States Pentagon was attacked, and of another plane crash in Pennsylvania. “I got to talk to my dad briefly that morning, on a cell phone I had borrowed, to tell him I was okay,” Gulino said. " Later on that evening, we were redeployed to do security at that point behind the trade center, just to make sure nobody entered the area." Gulino said the feeling of the loss lasted for many months, and he often questioned how the county was going to recover from the attack. He said what helped was the community support that happened after 9/11 for our first responders. “As bad as it was, by October we knew we were all going to get through this because we were working together,” Gulino said. " We knew were going to come out better at the end." Rep. Ben Cline of Virginia’s 6th District was in attendance at the ceremony in Elkton, along with his daughter. He said being as young as she is, its a great example of why this day must continue to be remembered. “It’s so important to pass on to the future generations, including my kids, just who the true heroes are," Rep. Cline said. "They’re not Superman or Spiderman, or Wonderwoman. The true heroes are fire rescue our first responders, our soldiers keeping us safe.”

News

Senior care facility says its okay for elderly to go out during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
When it comes to COVID-19, seniors are at a higher risk for severe illness. Home Instead Senior Care has sites throughout the Shenandoah Valley, and they are providing ways for seniors to safely navigate the new normal. Over the course of the pandemic, the facility has helped seniors stay active, used technology to stay connected to family and friends and keep their homes clean and safe. Local Home Instead Senior Care owner Roger Boles said it’s okay for seniors to go out during this time, but always follow CDC guidelines. “You have to think about what you’re touching. Hand sanitizer, I don’t go anywhere without hand sanitizer. Seniors should have that in their pocket. They should also have a mask and they should also make sure they are distancing from people,” Boles said. Home instead senior care offers online resources guiding seniors and caretakers through COVID-19 on their website. “Asymptomatic is really the biggest concern for any senior and any citizen walking around in our communities. You can get out, you just have to do it safely,” Boles explained. Home Instead Senior Care offers services for seniors all year-round.

News

Local police and firefighters come together to honor fallen first responders on 9/11

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“We’re brothers in this together, so, this was just a way to remember all those that have fallen and gave the ultimate sacrifice for this profession."

Local

Some Shenandoah County residents asked to conserve water

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Shenandoah County is asking a certain area of the community to conserve their water usage over the next couple of days after a well pump failed over Labor Day weekend.