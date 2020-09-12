Food.Bar.Food restaurant closes its doors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Food.Bar.Food has been serving the Harrisonburg community for 6 years.

Popular for brunch, cocktails, and vegan and gluten-free options among others, the restaurant continued curbside orders this summer once Virginia started to reopen.

But, due to health concerns and challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the business has decided to close.

Head Chef Beau Floyd wants to thank all of the restaurant’s supporters over the years.

“I guess we’d just like to say thank you for your support and keep an eye out for us because we’ll be back,” Floyd, said.

Chef Floyd hopes to have pop-ups in the future and will announce those on his Instagram when available.

But as for right now, he asks the community to stay safe during the pandemic.

