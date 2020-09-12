Harrisonburg schools superintendent explains minimizing the digital divide among students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - School is back in session across the commonwealth whether it be in-person or remotely. A major factor in the decision for reopening for school divisions was students' access to WiFi.

Several schools across the Valley made the decision to not be 100 percent virtual because of this.

While some may think the digital divide is only prominent in rural communities, Dr. Michael Richards, the Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent, said it is also seen in cities like Harrisonburg.

“While it seems that in the year 2020 everyone seems connected, it’s not true," Richards said. "We have a lot of holes in the broadband infrastructure.”

Most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics reports 14 percent of children ages 3 to 18 don’t have internet access at home.

Harrisonburg responded in the spring, after school shutdown, by adding WiFi hotspots in vehicles that were parked around the city. These hotspots have about a 300-foot radius and can provide internet connection to about 120 devices.

“That was enough for summer school, online summer school, but it wasn’t enough for a full online learning academy like we have now. We’ve purchased more of those and deploying those strategically,” Richards said.

Before returning to school, HCPS asked families to take a survey about their school preferences, as well as internet access.

Richards said 58 families reported having no internet connection at all. He said 62 percent of HCPS families submitted a survey.

Personal hotspots have also been provided to some individual households.

Since returning to school on Aug. 31, Richards said the school division has had some hiccups with WiFi, like families not having a strong connection or hotspot vehicles being towed, but they have done troubleshooting and added additional hotspots.

“This is a small portion of our population that has struggled to get connectivity, it’s a very small portion, but, as I said, we’re all about 100 percent," Richards said. "We want all of our students connected all day long.”

Richards said he was glad to hear that the Harrisonburg C.A.R.E.S. Act Task Force agreed education and WiFi funding was important to support with the city’s next round of money.

