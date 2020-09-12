Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 case reported within Augusta County Public Schools

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A student at Wilson Memorial High School has tested positive for COVID-19. In an email to WHSV Saturday, Superintendent of Augusta County Public Schools, Dr. Eric Bond, said a parent reported their child’s diagnosis.

He said the division has worked with the local health department to assist in contact tracing. “This individual was not on school premises when the symptoms began and it is believed he/she contracted the virus within the community,” Dr. Bond said in the email. “This, in combination with the timeline of the individual’s illness, led VDH to determine there was no exposure in the classroom/school.”

No further details are being release about the individual.

Dr. Bond said Augusta County Public Schools promptly and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the affected space in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health guidelines.

The division continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health recommendations in an effort to minimize viral transmission. The division encourages parents, students, and employees to monitor their own health and to stay home and seek health care if signs or symptoms of COVID-19 are present. Individuals who do not have symptoms and have not been individually contacted about exposure risk do not need to seek care or stay away from school.

If you have any questions about the recommendations the division is following, visit https://www.augusta.k12.va.us/covid19 and https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/schools-workplaces-community-locations/k-12-education/.

