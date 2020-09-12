Advertisement

State and local leaders call for student participation in upcoming JMU Board of Visitors meeting

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A bipartisan group of local, state and students leaders sent a letter to the James Madison University Board of Visitors Saturday urging them to allow online participation for students and families in the Sept. 18 meeting, which is scheduled to take place on campus.

“The JMU board was able to hold their meetings remotely last spring, so it is curious that they are choosing to not do so again at an even more controversial time,” said Dr. James Toscano, president of Partners for College Affordability and Public Trust.  “This is a public meeting and the decisions made there directly impact them, so students need to be able to participate from where they are. JMU students are up in arms about the school’s bait-and-switch from in-person to only online classes, along with their refusal to refund fees for services the students cannot access.”

Toscano and Megan Rhyne, Executive Director of Virginia Coalition for Open Government, drafted letter, which was signed by the chairmen of the Harrisonburg Democratic and Republican parties, two state senators, four state delegates, the former House chairman of the Education Committee, and representatives from the JMU College Republicans and Democrats, the Young Americans for Liberty and the JMU Student Government.

“Colleges and universities like JMU are making monumental decisions impacting the lives and pocketbooks of thousands of students and families,” said Rhyne. “Not giving them the tools to monitor and participate in these decisions, when the technology is easily accessible and harnessed, disregards their interests and concerns.”

A copy of the letter can be found here.

