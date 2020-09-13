Advertisement

14-year-old boy driving stolen van leads police on high-speed chase in Chesapeake

(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 14-year-old boy is facing felony charges after leading Virginia State Police on a high-speed chase in Chesapeake early morning Sunday.

It was around 3:13 a.m. when a state trooper patrolling eastbound Interstate 64 near Greenbrier Parkway saw a 2016 Dodge Caravan pass his vehicle at 114 mph, spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release.

The van was driving in a 55 mph zone. The trooper tried to stop the speeding van but it did not stop.

The Dodge Caravan had been reported stolen out of Norfolk.

The chase continued on I-64 east and then off the interstate and into several streets in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and then Norfolk.

That’s when the van and the troopers got back on I-64 west at Tidewater Drive. On the interstate, the van hit one of the trooper’s vehicles.

One trooper was injured during that collision. The trooper’s injury is not considered life-threatening.

State troopers were able to contain the van, Anaya said.

The driver, a 14-year-old boy, was taken into custody along with 5 juvenile passengers.

The boy is charged with reckless driving, felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and three counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

The five juvenile passengers were released to their parents' custody. None of the juveniles were injured.

