Broadway High School golf program continuing to grow

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway High School golf program is in its second year under head coach Reid Laughlin.

The Gobblers began last season with seven student-athletes for six spots.

Now, they’re up to 14 players.

The team is made up of baseball players, a wrestler, a girls basketball player and more talented student-athletes.

Laughlin is proud of his squad and how they have progressed. He wants to keep on building the program.

“I got paid in smiles,” Laughlin said. “That’s the most rewarding part. I’ve got a great group of young men and women. I am so blessed. We talk about the world being a crazy place, and it’s awesome to see the young student-athletes that I have.”

The Gobblers will look to get their season going in February.

With no VHSL sports during the fall of 2020, WHSV is airing three stories each week pertaining to a certain high school athletic program within the Shenandoah Valley. Broadway’s week as the featured high school is September 7 to September 13.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

