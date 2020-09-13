Local farm sees better turnout of pumpkins than expected and opens fall festivities

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this summer, WHSV heard from a local farm that was fighting dry weather and feared it would negatively impact their pumpkins.

North Mountain Homestead in Rockingham County said due to rain later in the season, the pumpkins have turned out better than expected.

Co-owner of the farm, Kimberly Williamson, said they have a good number of pumpkins that are only a little smaller than usual and were able to hold their opening day celebration on September 12th.

“But all in all, they turned out great and we’re really happy with what we’ve gotten,” Williamson said.

Some of the activities on the farm include pumpkin picking, face painting, and animals to see.

Williamson said they are grateful for the community’s support of their local business.

