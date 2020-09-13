Local runners participate in virtual Boston Marathon

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The 2020 Boston Marathon was set for April, then postponed to September and eventually canceled.

Local runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon ran a virtual version through Bridgewater.

At 6:30a.m. sharp on September 13th, runners left Oakdale Park in Bridgewater to began their 26.2 mile journey.

The marathon runners included Elizabeth Lamm, Brittany Dyer, Aaron Kauffman, and Nelle Fox.

“Obviously it wasn’t the race we wanted, but it turned out being a great event and we just had a really good time. As fun as you can have running 26.2 miles,” Lamm

“You know, our friends got to come in and we got to do it all together and I’ve never run a marathon with my friends, so that was really exciting,” Dyer said.

For Aaron Kauffman, finishing the race meant a lot.

“It was kind of a 30 year dream to qualify and I finally did,” Kauffman said. “And then a couple months later I was out for a run and just had the unimaginable happen. I got hit by a car while I was running. Hit me in the knee and I flew up on the roof and hit the windshield with the back of my head,” Kauffman said. After the accident, Kauffman was determined to run the Boston Marathon and did just that.

“For me, it was really emotional just because you know my friends and family here at the end and thinking what I went through to get here. But it was really meaningful, beautiful day, just great to have the support at the end and say we’re in this together,” Kauffman said.

Signs were put up in Oakdale Park of two famous streets in the Boston race, Hereford Street and Boylston Street.

Three hours and 46 minutes later, they crossed the finish line with friends and family to greet them.

“We do this to set a positive example for our children. I mean all of us have children and they’re young and they’re watching us, and when we do hard things and they can believe they can do hard things when we push through things that make us struggle, it shows them it can be done,” Fox said.

Those running hope to make it up to Boston one day.

“My dream is to cross that finish line. Right on Hereford, left on Boylston. I cannot wait. Hopefully 2021,” Fox said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.